Wind warning for Derbyshire as Storm Barra sweeps in

The Met Office has released a yellow wind warning for the county between 9am and 11.59pm on Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK.

“Strong winds will arrive into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Barra is set to batter Derbyshire.

“Gusts of 45 to 50mph are expected widely, with 60 to 70mph in exposed coastal locations.

“Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period,” they added.

The Met Office is warning of potential travel disruption and possible loss of power in places.

The weather agency has also issued a snow warning for Derbyshire on Tuesday.