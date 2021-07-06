WIN! £100 dining experience on Chatsworth Estate

The 300-year-old Devonshire Arms at Pilsley is renowned for its traditional seasonal menus.

With the summer of the staycation here, the Derbyshire Times has teamed up with Chatsworth for the chance to win a £100 gift voucher towards a dining experience or an overnight stay in a rural setting.

Participating venues are The Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, The Devonshire Arms in Beeley and The Devonshire Arms in Pilsley. Showcasing the best local ingredients, each of the properties has perfected everything from British classics to innovative fine dining.

Set in picturesque Baslow, The Cavendish Hotel offers a host of distinct dining experiences. Guests can settle in for British comfort food in The Garden Room, indulge in The Gallery with a three AA rosette menu, or spoil themselves with fine alfresco dining on the brand new Laurent-Perrier Champagne & Seafood Terrace.

Nestled in the corner of the Chatsworth Estate, the historic Devonshire Arms Beeley offers 18th-century charm and rustic interiors for the ultimate pub lunch. Sit by the fire and enjoy Michelin recommended food or take in the spectacular view in the modern brasserie and enjoy the selection of regional ales and fine wines and more than 20 gins.

For a truly authentic country inn experience, diners can visit The Devonshire Arms Pilsley. The 300-year-old inn is renowned for its traditional seasonal menus, cosy interiors and a carefully curated selection of drinks including the famous Chatsworth Gold ale, brewed by estate tenants Peak Ales.

The £100 voucher can be redeemed against food, drink or accommodation at any of the three properties.

To be in with a chance of winning, complete the official title of the residents of Chatsworth House:

The Duke and Duchess of …….

Send your name, address and contact details, including your email and daytime phone number, marking Chatsworth in the subject line, to: [email protected] You must give permission for your contact details to be shared with the competition promoter who will contact the prize-winner.

The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered. Closing date for entries is July 19, 2021, at 12 noon. The editor’s decision is final.

Chatsworth House, Garden and Farmyard are open daily. Advance booking is recommended.

Please visit www.chatsworth.org for more information.