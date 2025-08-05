Customers who eat at the pub on Holywell Street until August 24 will be in with a chance of winning a dream break for two to Germany. The more they dine, the greater their chances of jetting off to a destination of their choice in Germany on a trip which can be booked up until December 31, 2025.

That’s not all….the first five people to order a meal on Fridays throughout August this year will get a free stein.

Workers at the pub are not excluded from the birthday giveaways. A competition on social media encourages followers to like the post of their favourite staff member to show their appreciation for all their hard work. The member of staff who receives the most likes will win a little getaway for them and a partner or friend.

The celebrations culminate on August 24 with a big birthday bash at the pub including live music.

It's been a momentous summer for Einstein’s which won the best independent pub in the Best Bar None 2025 awards in Chesterfield a couple of weeks ago. Amber Holland, one of the pub’s three managers, said: “It was lovely to win that award and never expected to but it was especially lovely seeing how much it meant to the staff. They really do put so much effort into this place.

"We really have a great relationship with our customers and some have become like family to us. The team are so friendly and the service they get keeps customers coming back.

"There is also nowhere like us still in Chesterfield with such a wide selection of draught and other products available. Also, we have a menu with such a wide choice of food, we always say there is something on our menu to suit everyone.”

Amber was employed by the pub’s previous owners elsewhere when Einstein’s opened in 2015 and has since worked both in the Chesterfield pub and at other venues owned by her old bosses. The other managers at Einstein’s are Izzy Fletcher and Max Irani. Izzy was a university student when she started at Einstein’s in 2020 and she joined the staff fully in 2023. Max started at Alberts in Chesterfield in 2022 and moved to Einstein’s the following year.

Amber said: “We have a few staff who joined us 2020 who are still here now.”

