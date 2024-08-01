Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Objections have failed to sway planners from giving the go-ahead to a proposal to alter a redundant stable block and menage into holiday accommodation on green belt land in north Derbyshire.

Simon Lowe of Malthouse Lane, Ashover has been granted permission to convert the brick built property on a site off Birkin Lane, Wingerworth.

A structural engineer’s report stated that the stable block was in reasonable condition and following refurbishment, repair and upgrading should be suitable for conversion to habitable accommodation. Cracks in some of the walls indicated that some settlement had taken place but this may have been caused by leaking gutters and fall pipes. There had been underpinning at the rear of the property but the report said that all the walls should be underpinned because the foundations consisted of a ground slab only and there was firm clay a metre below ground level.

Mr Lowe’s application to North East Derbyshire District Council was supported by a statement that the building was structurally sound and pointed to the engineer’s report, that the change of use would not be detrimental to the character of the building or its setting and that the openness and character of the green belt would be unaffected.

The applicant site plans to convert an old stable block into holiday accommodation on a site off Birkin Lane, Wingerworth.

Wingerworth Parish Council was among those who objected to the proposal. At its meeting in March, the parish council voted against the application on the grounds that there was no clear vehicular access, there was insufficient parking space at the property and surrounding area and the change of use of the stables would be an intrusion into the open countryside and adversely affect the character of the area.

Six members of the public submitted objections to the district council.

Jayne Halford of Bolehill Farm, Wingerworth raised 12 points among her comments. She wrote: “The stables are structurally unsound. Trickets Brook is situated behind and flooding is eroding the banking on which it is sited.

"The site is situated next to a site of historical interest being the old saw mill yard from Bole Hill Quarry. This was excavated several years ago. Due to excavation the saw mill yard could be hazardous for children if they were to go exploring. The bridge across is in a poor state of repair.

"The mains water supply is situated underground going diagonally across the field. This pipe supplies the water to Malthouse Lane area and is in poor condition bursting regularly. Any heavy plant work is likely to fracture the pipe causing further problems.

“Cattle regularly use the closed road in the summer, will this be a hazard to children etc using the holiday let!"

Mrs Halford stated that there were bats roosting in the surrounding mature trees, Tricket Brook contained crayfish, water voles habit the bankings, greater crested newt were present in the Lavender field at the side.

She concluded her comments by questioning: “Will this development open the door to further residential developments on the land in the future?”

Peter Beardsley wrote: “I have been a resident of Stubbing for 47 years and know that this site is not suitable for holiday or full occupation, the site is next to Tricket Brook and is in a very dangerous position overlooking the woodland and the site of the old stone mill. The entrance is via a closed road which since closure has become part of the major footpath to Stubbing and would create problems if cars are parked.

"Wingerworth over the years has been very protective to the area around Stubbing and it has very much remained part of the original plan hence there has been no new development since the plan was issued.”

Lucy Bacon of Pearce Lane, Wingerworth, objected to the proposal stating: “This would not align with the increased green belt area of Wingerworth and inevitably lead to further dwelling which is not suitable for the location of this application nor the wider village.

"From an infrastructure point of view this area is not safe and would require additional works, further out of keeping with the current space. Wingerworth and the immediate area surrounding is a quiet, tranquil area with scenic walks, untouched by such works as this. The works would bring restricted views and additional traffic to a quiet area.”