Will north Derbyshire postman's helicopter trip and picnic date on telly's My Mum, Your Dad be sealed with a kiss?
A teaser at the end of the programme last night (Wednesday) saw 58-year-old Roger and Janey flying off in a helicopter and enjoying a picnic. As they chinked glasses, Janey said: “What are we cheersing to?” and Roger replied: “Our first kiss.” The heart-warming moment was an echo of Friday’s episode which has left viewers wondering ‘will they, won’t they?’ ever since.
Roger, who became a widower 18 months ago, said earlier in he programme: “I accept that I’ve been at my lowest but I’m also willing to accept that it’s possible to find happiness again. Hopefully, Janey is the person.”
His daughter Jess, 28. who nominated Roger for the show, said: “It’s unreal to see the difference in him – he’s like a totally different person. He’s decided he wants to be happy.”
Janey, 47, is a singer and recruitment manager who lives in West Sussex. She was put forward for the programme by her 19-year-old son Will.
Both Jess and Will monitor their parents’ blossoming partnership from a secret room near to the luxurious mansion where the single mums and dads in the programme are bonding.
There are just two episodes remaining of My Mum, Your Dad which goes out on ITV1 weekdays at 9pm.