Leon Jackman is competing in BBC1's The Traitors and is a narrow favourite to be murdered.

A Derbyshire man on TV reality series The Traitors is tipped as the next contender to be murdered in the show which carries a £120,000 prize.

All eyes will be on Leon Jackman, a mobile phone salesman from Derby, in tonight’s episode of the BBC1 psychological adventure competition which is set in a castle.

James Leyfield, television expert at Gambling.com, has calculated odds on which two contestants will go home. He said: “As the third edition of the good ship The Traitors passed the halfway mark, the pressing question is who will be murdered out of Fozia and Leon? The 'Death Match' that decides their respective fates could go either way, but given Leon's poker face (or lack thereof) in the earlier rounds of the game he is the narrow favourite to be murdered at 10/11.

"The next potential hazard the contestants will have to navigate is the roundtable. After Dan's sudden move from winners' market favourite to banishment in episode six, it's hard to predict exactly where the votes will go. However, with suspicion around her Faithful status since the very first episode, it's expected that fan-favourite Linda (4/6) will be evicted from the show by the votes of her fellow contestants. Fozia's Death Match decision to allow Anna to have the life card, rather than taking the opportunity to regain possession of it and secure her safety, could also come under scrutiny.

"The Traitors are expected to attempt to seduce rather than murder at their next turret-gathering, and If Linda's time in the show finally comes to an end, then Jake could be an astute signing by the team in cloaks.”

If Linda goes it would make sense for Minah to try to enlist Jake to the Traitors - because he wouldn't have much heat on him after leading the "Linda out" shouts. Minah has played a magnificent game so far, and she remains favourite to win the series. However, she has drifted slightly to 11/10 from 4/6 after Friday night's episode.

The Traitors will be screened on BBC1 at 9pm with previous episodes available to watch on iPlayer.