Wilko: Full list of stores in Derbyshire as high street retailer on brink of collapse

The household and garden products retailer, which has about 400 stores including 10 in Derbyshire, has filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators at the High Court earlier today, on Thursday, August 3.

The notice comes after Wilko has tried to find a buyer in recent months in a bid to secure the additional cash to keep trading – but was unsuccessful. Now the retailer has a 10-day window to secure a deal while protected from action by other creditors.

The high street retailer has now faced financial struggles for a while and last year borrowed £40m from restructuring specialist Hilco.

A notice of intention protects Wilko from creditors for ten days in order to give it time to secure its finances but does not automatically mean that administrators will be appointed.

Wilko chief executive officer Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention. ‘We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.

“We continue to believe that our robust turnaround plan, with significant re-stabilisation cost savings in progress, will deliver a profitable Wilko and maximise the significant opportunities that we know exist.”

The retailer is being advised by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), while property agents CBRE had been brought on board to negotiate with landlords.

