A former Wilko store has now welcomed its first customers as Poundland.

The fromer Wilko shop located on Nottingham Road, Long Eaton, opened as Poundland last Saturday.

The store has followed the footsteps of three other former Wilko stores in Derbyshire which were converted into Poundlands last month.

These included the Matlock branch, which re-opened on October 7, Ripley on October 14 and Alfreton on October 28.