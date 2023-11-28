Wilko: Former Derbyshire Wilko store reopens as Poundland
The shop located on Nottingham Road, Long Eaton, has opened as Poundland on Saturday, November 25.
The store has followed the footsteps of three other former Wilko stores in Derbyshire which were converted into Poundlands last month.
These included the Matlock branch, which re-opened on October 7, Ripley on October 14 and Alfreton on October 28.
The four Derbyshire Poundlands are only a part of much wider plans to convert 63 Wilko stores across the UK into Poundlands after the homeware giant went bust earlier this year.