Six Derbyshire Wilko stores are closing this week, including five shops set to shut today.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Wilko entered administration last month and, after a rescue deal led by HMV owner Doug Putman fell through, all of its stores are set to close by early October.

Staff at a total of 124 Wilko branches have been informed by administrators that their stores will be closing on or before Thursday, September 21 – including a number of Derbyshire locations.

Five Derbyshire shops are closing today, on Tuesday, September 19 – including stores in Alfreton, Matlock, Long Eaton, Belper and Ripley.

Matlock’s Wilko is among five Derbyshire stores set to shut today, on Tuesday, September 19.Matlock’s Wilko is among five Derbyshire stores set to shut today, on Tuesday, September 19.
Another closure will follow later this week, as Allestree, Derby Wilko is set to welcome its last customers on Thursday, September 21.

Three of Derbyshire's stores will be transformed into Poundland shops after a new agreement was reached including Alfreton, Matlock and Ripley branches.

Wilko administrators continue to liaise closely with the government, agencies, unions and large employers to help create avenues to further employment opportunities for staff, with the aim of helping team members quickly return to employment. This includes any and all transactions that may lead to stores opening quickly under other brands as a platform for future employment.

