Anna Gough, top right, will lead a breathwork and cold water therapy session at Cold Plunge Chesterfield on South Place, off Beetwell Street, on the afternoon of October 15.

Anna Gough’s session will be held on Sunday, October 15, from 1pm to 3pm, at Cold Plunge Chesterfield, part of The Nest Therapy and Wellness Hub on South Place. The exclusive workshop will raise money for Ashgate Hospice with a suggested minimum donation of £40 per participant. Places will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Specific breathing techniques, a supported ice bath and guided relaxation techniques will be included in the afternoon. Anna has the experience and qualifications to create bespoke and intimate workshops that utilise the ‘Oxygen Advantage’ breathwork technique alongside the use of ice baths. Her therapy sessions can boost energy, reduce anxiety, stress and even release stored trauma.

Gemma Howard, who is the owner of Cold Plunge Chesterfield, said: “I feel passionate about the mental health benefits of cold water therapy.

"Traditionally, deliberate cold water exposure has been used to reduce pain, inflammation and speed up recovery time. More recently, research has begun to show the positive impacts ice baths on the nervous system, neurotransmitters and mood (for example, increasing levels of dopamine and noradrenalin), alongside positive impacts on an individual's immune system, metabolism, mental clarity and sleep.

“No experience is necessary as we have trained 'cold water practitioners' who can fully support their first ice bath allowing an understanding of how your body will react to the cold and how to manage this to get the most out of your ice bath. Clients can come alone, or with friends, or even hire the studio space for a private event.

"We also offer the option of having a 'guided plunge' with a mindfulness experience or 'contrast therapy' using our infrared sauna blanket.”

Gemma holds a diploma in Cold Water Therapy. She also teaches psychology part time at a secondary school.