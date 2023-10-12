Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carole Lowry was one of the first patients to access Ashgate Hospice’s Virtual Ward – a service that offers palliative and end of life care at home, rather than in a hospital or at the hospice.

The former English teacher was diagnosed with cancer of the fallopian tubes during lockdown in 2020. Despite her determination to undergo numerous treatments, the disease spread to other parts of her body, and Carole died in March this year under the care of the hospice’s Virtual Ward team, aged 79.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole, who lived in Dronfield, had been married to Peter for 54 years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carole and Peter Lowry had been married for 54 years and met while they were training to be teachers in Sheffield during the Sixties.

Peter has praised the ‘kindness and dedication’ of nurses Amanda Hall and Sophie Dudley, who lead the Virtual Ward service, and other staff who cared for his family during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

The 78-year-old retired deputy head teacher said: “Carole had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and reached the stage where no further treatment was possible. Without hesitation she came to the decision that at the end of her life she wanted to remain at home; I felt relieved knowing she ended up in the right hands.

“I know that when Carole died she was peaceful, pain free and in the place that she wanted to be. That was because of the hospice’s Virtual Ward and its visionary approach to home-based hospice care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt that the hospice always had time for us. The support, which sometimes was just praise for the way we were handling it – whether it was a hug, a phone call or a visit made all the difference. I can’t thank Ashgate enough for its kindness and dedication.”

Ashgate Hospice nurses Amanda Hall, left, and Sophie Dudley lead the Virtual Ward service.

Specialist nurses, social workers, occupational therapists and physios all worked together to assess and support Carole, while consultants were also on hand for advice.

Peter added: “I received regular phone calls, visits and Carole’s health was discussed in a very comforting but professional manner. Nothing was too much trouble even when medication and equipment needed changing and prescriptions were ordered without the need for me to contact my GP.

“What pleased me a lot was I felt as though it wasn’t just Carole being supported, but I was being thought of too – it was 24-hour care for me and Carole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even after her death, contact from Ashgate was maintained with me and I knew that support was still there. I felt very lucky to have had this fantastic resource at home for us and hope that over time it can be developed further so that more people can benefit.”

Since its launch, the Virtual Ward team has worked alongside the Community Nursing Specialists and wider multi-disciplinary team to allow for more than 100 patients to remain at home with complex needs.

The aim of the service is to offer patients the level of care they would receive on the hospice’s Inpatient Unit but in their own homes.

Under the arrangement, teams have access to specialist equipment and both Amanda and Sophie are non-medical prescribers so can prescribe and make medication changes quickly in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team work alongside support workers Heather Maurice-Smith and Tessa Simon, as well as co-ordinator Julie Boulton to review everyone daily to ensure both the patient and the family’s needs are being met at all times.

Plans are in place for patients to be further supported by digital technology, but this will not replace the face-to-face aspect of their care.