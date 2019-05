Firefighters were called to Queen's Park in Chesterfield after receiving a report of an fire.

The fire involved a pile of wood in the garden area of the park on Boythorpe Avenue.

Queen's Park

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire involving a wood pile in the garden area."

The crew from Chesterfield attended the fire at 6.46pm yesterday, Monday, May 20.