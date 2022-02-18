This is why there was a big police presence along a busy Chesterfield road this morning
Motorists faced disruption this morning (February 18) after a large amount of concrete was spilled on a busy Chesterfield road.
A ‘big police presence’ was spotted on Hady Hill, near to the junction with Picadilly Road, at around 9am.
Witnesses say police attended the scene in vans, with officers diverting traffic instead of using the lights.
It has now been revealed that the police were called after a large amount of concrete spilled out of a mixer truck onto the road surface.
Workers have since cleared the area.