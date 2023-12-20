Whittington Moor Iceland staff embrace the Spirit of Giving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Utilizing Christmas vouchers provided by the company, the dedicated team filled an entire trolley with essential foods and festive treats, all to be donated to Chesterfield Foodbank.
This initiative reflects not only the company's commitment to employee wellbeing but also the compassionate spirit of its staff. The full trolley load of Christmas goodies is a testament to their dedication to making a meaningful impact on local families in need during the festive season.
"We are immensely proud of our staff who have embraced the true spirit of Christmas by using their Christmas vouchers to purchase a variety of food items for donation to Chesterfield Foodbank," said Rachel Bradley.
"Their generosity exemplifies the values we hold dear as a company and underscores the importance of giving back to the communities we serve."
The purchased items include a mix of essential foods and festive treats, carefully selected to bring joy and comfort to families in need during the holiday season. This charitable effort further strengthens Iceland's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.
Chesterfield Foodbank, the recipient of this thoughtful donation, expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing the positive impact such initiatives have on local communities.
Jacqueline DeVeaux, spokesperson for Chesterfield Foodbank said, "It's such a wonderful act of generosity and compassion on the part of Iceland's staff to help local people in this way.
"Foodbanks are a lifeline for people in crisis, and these thoughtful items of food, essentials and treats will really help during these challenging times. Huge thanks to all involved at Whittington Moor Iceland, and Merry Christmas to all their staff and customers!"
As the festive season reaches its peak, Chesterfield Foodbank encourages other businesses and community members to consider ways they can contribute to making the holidays brighter for those facing challenges; Aviva is currently Match-Funding donations to the foodbank via the Crowdfunder Campaign with donations matched up to £250 until 28th December 2023.