Whittington Moor Iceland staff embrace the Spirit of Giving

In a heart-warming display of holiday generosity, the staff at the Iceland supermarket in Whittington Moor have gone above and beyond this Christmas season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Utilizing Christmas vouchers provided by the company, the dedicated team filled an entire trolley with essential foods and festive treats, all to be donated to Chesterfield Foodbank.

This initiative reflects not only the company's commitment to employee wellbeing but also the compassionate spirit of its staff. The full trolley load of Christmas goodies is a testament to their dedication to making a meaningful impact on local families in need during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are immensely proud of our staff who have embraced the true spirit of Christmas by using their Christmas vouchers to purchase a variety of food items for donation to Chesterfield Foodbank," said Rachel Bradley.

Whittington Moor Iceland Staff donate a trolley full of food to Chesterfield Foodbank

"Their generosity exemplifies the values we hold dear as a company and underscores the importance of giving back to the communities we serve."

The purchased items include a mix of essential foods and festive treats, carefully selected to bring joy and comfort to families in need during the holiday season. This charitable effort further strengthens Iceland's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

Chesterfield Foodbank, the recipient of this thoughtful donation, expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing the positive impact such initiatives have on local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline DeVeaux, spokesperson for Chesterfield Foodbank said, "It's such a wonderful act of generosity and compassion on the part of Iceland's staff to help local people in this way.

"Foodbanks are a lifeline for people in crisis, and these thoughtful items of food, essentials and treats will really help during these challenging times. Huge thanks to all involved at Whittington Moor Iceland, and Merry Christmas to all their staff and customers!"