White poppy wreath to be laid outside Chesterfield Town Hall to mark World Peace day

Chesterfield CND has organised the event to remember victims of war from across the world – be them soldier or civilian, on the UN’s international Day of Peace.

The event will begin at noon in New Square before moving on to the Shentall gardens outside the town hall at 12.10 pm, where a wreath of white poppies will be laid.

The CND Chairperson, Hilary Cave will open proceedings, alongside a performance from a clarion choir. Short speeches will be made by leaders of local faith groups, including Muslims, Quakers and methodists and other civic groups. This will be interspersed by rousing songs from the choir.

Chesterfield Town hall where the wreath laying ceremony will take place

Some of the speakers that have been confirmed for the event includes: local Councillor Trisha Gilby, former serviceman and peace activist Mick Wall, a spokesperson for refugee groups in Chesterfield, Zuhor Hamza, and Angie Mindel a Jewish Voice for Labour member and a supporter of the Palestinian peoples.

A wreath of white poppies will be laid at the war memorial in the Shentall gardens outside the town hall by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jenny Flood. The white poppy is a symbol of remembrance for everyone who has lost their lives in times of war, including both soldiers and civilians.

Hilary added: “We try, in Chesterfield, through this little ceremony to bring together people who care about world peace; care about people being killed and being made homeless, having their homes destroyed.

"The Ukraine war isn’t the only war. There are wars currently in various parts of Africa. For many years there has been a war in Yemen, and although some sort of ceasefire agreed there, people are still suffering the ill effects. People are also still suffering from the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Libya.

"On world peace day, we are trying to bring together people and remind them of the ill-effects of war and to try and focus on peace and what can be done.”