Where would you go on a first date? Readers list their 20 favourite spots in Derbyshire and the Peak District
Magnificent stately homes such as Chatsworth or Haddon Hall make a grand backdrop or a meal at one of the county’s fine restaurants would give you the opportunity to discover more about each other.
If you want to keep things informal, perhaps a drink in a pub, a walk or a chippy tea would suit both of you.
We asked our social media followers to come up with suggestions for first dates.
There’s a lot of love out there for Matlock Bath. Steve Wright posted: “That’s where I took my wife 42 years ago on our first date, still going strong!!” Beck McCulloch commented: “My now husband took me on our first date 10 years ago to Matlock Bath, we had a drink on the river, had some chips and a lovely walk.”
Joan Anderton posted: “Back in time It would have been a case of meet at John Turner's corner (in Chesterfield) then up to the Vic Dance nipping out a couple of times to go to the Golden Fleece for a drink... Now I haven't a clue... Probably a meal in one of the town centre pubs.”