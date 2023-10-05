Where would you go on a first date? Readers list their 20 favourite spots in Derbyshire and the Peak District

First dates can speak volumes of where a relationship will go – so what place in Derbyshire would you choose to take a new partner to impress them?

Magnificent stately homes such as Chatsworth or Haddon Hall make a grand backdrop or a meal at one of the county’s fine restaurants would give you the opportunity to discover more about each other.

If you want to keep things informal, perhaps a drink in a pub, a walk or a chippy tea would suit both of you.

We asked our social media followers to come up with suggestions for first dates.

There’s a lot of love out there for Matlock Bath. Steve Wright posted: “That’s where I took my wife 42 years ago on our first date, still going strong!!” Beck McCulloch commented: “My now husband took me on our first date 10 years ago to Matlock Bath, we had a drink on the river, had some chips and a lovely walk.”

Joan Anderton posted: “Back in time It would have been a case of meet at John Turner's corner (in Chesterfield) then up to the Vic Dance nipping out a couple of times to go to the Golden Fleece for a drink... Now I haven't a clue... Probably a meal in one of the town centre pubs.”

Derbyshire is bursting with natural beauty, from the dramatic views at the Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath to the river running through the gorge at Dovedale to the spectacular parkland surrounding Chatsworth House.

Kayleigh Cooper posted: "Walk around Chatsworth, either grounds or the house and gardens depending on budget, with a picnic. Castleton and the Speedwell Cavern as the boat trip means getting cosy. Some lovely places to eat and drink too. Matlock Bath during the illuminations, with fish and chips and hot doughnuts. For more outdoorsy folk, the Monsal Trail with a meal at Monsal Head."

Amanda Jane Warren posted: "Hardwick inn that's where I met my hubby then second date the cable cars and Heights of Abraham at Matlock."