Where to claim your free Six Nations pint in Derbyshire as rugby tournament kicks off

You won’t have to try hard to score a free pint if you visit a pub chain in Derbyshire that is celebrating the first round of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Six pubs that are run by Greene King across the county have signed up to offer customers the freebie on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1.

Participating watering holes are Smithy Pond, Wingerworth; Castle Inn, Bakewell; Sir John Warren, Ilkeston; Olde Club House, Buxton; Cat & Fiddle Kirk Hallam; Seven Wells, Etwall.

To claim a free pint, customers must use the codeword ‘Space for a Pint?’ at the bar.

Danny Care, who played in last year's Six Nations, says England are in for a strong tournament this year.

The offer includes Greene King IPA, Level Head, Flint Eye and Old Speckled Hen, as well as cans and bottles and non/low alcohol and soft drink alternatives.

Danny Care, who retired from international rugby after last year’s Six Nations, kicked off the nationwide free drink initiative this week. He said: “To be given the chance to kick a rugby ball into space was insane, and to do so from the Home of Rugby in Twickenham was a fantastic experience.

“It’ll be strange watching the England boys from the sidelines this time, but I believe they’re building slowly under Steve Borthwick and they’re in for a strong tournament. Ireland under Andy Farrell have been the team to beat alongside France in the last couple of years and they’ll be hard to stop again, but I can see England springing a few surprises this year!”