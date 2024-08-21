Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has admitted causing unnecessary suffering to her dog, which had to be euthanised.

A woman has been handed a suspended prison sentence and been disqualified from keeping animals for life after her sick dog was found collapsed in her flat - as she planned to move out and leave her behind.

Jessica Fairey, 25, of Church Street, Ridings, near Alfreton, appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court, where she was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison - suspended for two years - as well as 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement days. She was also disqualified from keeping animals for life and ordered to pay costs of £400, vet fees of £228 and a £154 victim surcharge.

She pleaded guilty, at a previous hearing in June, to causing unnecessary suffering to Bella, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, who was found collapsed at her flat in Belper on 20 December 2023 - just days before Christmas.

RSPCA Inspector Rachel Leafe attended the property after reports that a dog was being left unattended. She knocked on the door but got no answer and a neighbour came out to say they had keys and that the resident, Fairey, had ‘moved out today and wasn’t due to be returning’.

Inspector Leafe contacted Fairey on the contact number provided by a neighbour and got permission to enter the flat.

In her witness statement, Inspector Leafe said: “I asked if the dog was collapsed and she said the dog was poorly. She continued that she’d tried phoning the RSPCA, PDSA and vets for weeks but had no luck and she’d got nowhere to take the dog. She said that she wasn’t due to return to the property.

“I asked her if she wasn’t returning then what was happening with the dog. She just said she had nowhere to take it. I then advised her that to leave the dog and have made no arrangements with anyone to attend to it and have no plans to return herself to it could be an offence under the Animal Welfare Act. She then contradicted what she’d previously said and she wouldn’t have just left it.

When the RSPCA inspector entered the property, she saw a bowl of ‘dirty’ water and some dog food, and the flat smelt badly of urine and was ‘filthy with rubbish all over the place’. Bella was surrounded by cushions and blankets which were ‘saturated’ with urine. The inspector and a neighbour managed to get Bella onto a stretcher and carried her to the van.

“She said she’d only had the dog two weeks and that she’d actually rescued her as she was already poorly.”

But neighbours told the RSPCA that she’d had the dog since October and never let her outside. Inspector Leafe found Bella in a dog crate in the kitchen and living room area of the flat.

She said: “The dog did not respond when I entered the room. I called her but the dog made no attempt to move. The crate door was wide open. The dog was laid down, unresponsive but breathing. When I first entered the room I initially thought the dog was dead but then I saw her breathing.”

Blood tests showed Bella was anaemic and that she had inflammation and infection. X-rays showed masses in her abdomen and chest, likely caused by metastasis from the tumour. Vets advised that Bella should be euthanised to end her suffering.

Inspector Leafe’s statement said: “During this time the dog never attempted to move and looked like she’d just given up.”

Bella was taken urgently to a local vet. The vet, in her statement, said: “Initially, the dog was completely collapsed. I could see a large mammary tumour on her abdomen which was reddened and ulcerated… She did attempt to stand up and mobilise herself before she collapsed back down moments later.”

The vet added: “It is in my professional opinion that the dog has been caused to suffer unnecessarily for a minimum period of one month due to the untreated mammary tumour and the consequences of this which include sepsis, inflammation and cancerous spread.”

Sentencing Fairey, the court lay justices said it was a ‘sad’ and ‘shocking case’.

In mitigation, the court heard that Fairey was suffering from health problems which had distracted her from recognising illness in 12-year-old Bella, and that she’d struggled with addiction and her mental health.