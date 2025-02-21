An inspirational stroke survivor who recovered from full paralysis has succeeded in her latest challenge - learning to stand up paddleboard in Derbyshire.

Kate Allatt, who lives on the edge of the Peak District, took up the watersport at Ogston reservoir where she was coached by Katy Fry and Chris Bingham. Kate said: “Katy and Chris of Ogston Sailing Club were extremely patient and videoed it to embed the standing action in my brain. I was re-wiring my brain all over again, exactly what I did at 39 to bring to life every nerve, sinew and muscle in my body in hospital."

Fifteen years ago Kate was a mum of three young children, running her own marketing company and a fell runner covering 70 miles a week.

But her life changed when she suffered a brainstem stroke and locked-in syndrome in February 2010. Kate was put in an induced coma for three days at the start of a lengthy stay in hospital.

Kate Allatt learned to paddleboard with the help of Ogston Sailing Club coaches.

She said: "My stroke was not genetic, just stress. Few people know the true horrors of locked-in syndrome, a condition where you can think, feel, understand and see everything yet move nothing below your eyelids. Think buried alive!”

"I had complete cognitive function, yet was originally considered vegetative. I just could not instruct any part of my body to move.”

Eight weeks after the stroke Kate felt a flicker in her thumb and as movement slowly came back to her she regained the ability to speak.

Kate said: "I willed my body back to life. I'd look at the part of my body I wanted to bring back to life and then I would say 'move damn you!" I actually did what Uma Thurman did in the fictional film Kill Bill in real life."

Kate enjoys the peace, mindfulness and friendship that learning to paddleboard has brought to her life.

Seven months after she was admitted to hospital Kate walked off the ward. And a year on from her stroke, she ran 20 metres.

Kate charted her journey to recovery in her book "Running Free: Breaking out of Locked In Syndrome" which went on sale eight months after she left hospital.

Of her desire to take up paddleboarding in 2024, Kate said: "I wanted to do something active, challenging yet peaceful. Paddling seemed to give me all those things so I took the plunge, literally.

"Ogston Sailing Club has been a fantastic base to build my confidence and community.

Fifteen years ago Kate Allatt was in hospital having suffered a brain stem stroke and locked-in sydrome, leaving her unable to move apart from blinking her eyes.

"Paddleboarding helped to pivot my personal life, where I was a bit stuck, unhappy and lonely. I've been accepted and connected with paddlers who have become dear friends.

"When I discovered paddleboarding, I discovered a community that made me feel accepted and comfortable with the woman I am. I always felt safe with fellow young stroke survivors, but truthfully, I have always had a 70-mile fell runner mindset trapped in a less, able, broken body since my stroke.

"I find paddling so peaceful and it is mindfulness personified. I can't think about any stress in my life because I'd fall off! I live close to Ladybower Reservoir, which is stunning and I plan to paddle at Runswick Bay, Beadnell and Lake Bala this year."

Kate is a TEDX speaker/trainer and stroke researcher who founded the Fighting Strokes global charity. She won the Extraordinary Women Award in 2011 and six years later was made an Honorary Doctorate Litteratum by Sheffield Hallam University.