Nine-year-old Cooper Wallace, who became the first Brit to win the European Gull Screeching Championship, met up with Olly on BBC Breakfast.

Singer Olly asked screecher Cooper if he would teach him how to do a seagull impression. Cooper advised drinking plenty to lubricate the throat to which Olly replied ‘That’s what singers do too’ and eating lots of fish and chips which Olly loved. And for the all-important screech, Cooper said: “Take deep breaths and spit all the seagull out.”

Cooper said that his meeting with Olly, who will represent the UK in Eurovision on May 11, was: “Amazing – out of this world. I think Olly will win the contest because I’ve given him a head start.” His mum Lauren said: “Now Cooper’s been in the media and all over the world, everyone is going to vote for Olly!”

Cooper Wallace, winner of the European Gull Screeching Championship, meets Olly Alexander, the UK's contender for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Gull screech champion Cooper, who lives in Newbold, has done more than 20 interviews for television and radio since winning the competition in Belgium with a score of 92 out of 100. He has lit up television screens in Australia and New Zealand, been featured on Have I Got News For You and Gogglebox and this week filmed at Poolsbrook Country Park for Newsround.

Britain’s Got Talent could be next on his radar after the gull screeching competition organiser forwarded an email from a producer. Lauren said: “I don’t know whether they want him as a contestant or a side act.”

Cooper has been invited to the opening of a bird display at the Natural History Museum in London on May 28. During the summer his family will take up an offer of a weekend at a leisure park in Essex where the mascot is Sally Seagull.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield’s little star has been the toast of Abercrombie Junior School where his achievement has been honoured with a special assembly. He also has a unique Seagull Boy Cooper t-shirt, thanks to Charlotte Summers who is Akela for the Cubs in 1st Highfield Scouts Group.