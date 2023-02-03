What's in my shop: We take a look inside family-owned traditional cheesemonger’s in the heart of Chesterfield

R.P. Davidson – Cheese Factor has been providing the very best cheeses to the people of Chesterfield since 1960.

The business was founded by Roy Davidson, a famous face in the town centre for many years, and the shop is now managed by his son, Simon.

Products are sourced from all over Europe, with prime examples of British, French and other continental cheeses always available.

And their great range of cheeses was enough to entice TV chefs The Hairy Bikers to pay the shop a visit when they came to Derbyshire.

But it’s not just fine stilton, cheddar or brie you’ll find in the shop. They also offer local delicacies like Derbyshire oatcakes, chutney and pickles and have recently branched out into stocking a range of wines – even employing their own sommelier, Alicia Wright, to help customers get the perfect pairing.

