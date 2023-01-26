What's in my shop: We take a look inside a popular pizza restaurant right in the heart of Chesterfield town centre

They now have a fantastic restaurant in the heart of Chesterfield’s Vicar Lane shopping area and have grown to employ 15 members of staff.

As you’d expect, they serve up a great range of different pizzas and garlic breads, but owner Ricky Marples said there was a clear favourite among his customer, citing pepperoni as their most popular menu item. "Its pepperoni and margherita all day long – people really like the classics!” he said.

At Pizza Pi, they pride themselves on their individuality, serving honest, simple, good food… seven days a week. To find out more visit www.pizzapiuk.com

The hand-made pizzas are cooked in a wood-fired oven and, if you can’t get to them, they offer a takeaway service too.

The restaurant really does have a great location in Vicar Lane with a huge glass front which let’s you look out on the world going by as you tuck into a delicious slice of pizza (probably pepperoni!) or enjoy a healthy salad bowl.

Or if you’re not hungry, try a coffee or a drink from the Pizza Pi Bar

And even better, you can enjoy the great food at Pizza Pi for less – using the 15% off voucher you’ll find inside the February 2 edition of the Derbyshire Times.

1 . Pizza Pi Pizza Pi staff outside their premises on Vicar Lane. Chris Brown, Tori Pearce, Craig Broden and owner Ricky Marples. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Pizza Pi Ricky Marples hand stretching the pizza dough. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Pizza Pi Tori Pearce pulling a pint at the Pizza Pi bar. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Pizza Pi Ricky Marples adding cheese to the pizza base. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales