In a tantalising development for coffee aficionados in Chesterfield, a recent job posting on the Starbucks careers page has set tongues wagging. The post advertises a vacancy for a store manager position, with a twist – the location specified not just Chesterfield but also mentioned Chatsworth Road.

The listing, which read “Location UK-England-Chesterfield-Chesterfield - Chatsworth Rd D (Store# 84138) Starbucks - Store Manager,” hinted at the possibility of a new Starbucks outlet in the area. The description of the role emphasised the importance of leadership, empowerment, and fostering the unique Starbucks Experience for customers. It concluded with an invitation for potential candidates to join Starbucks in shaping the brand's future.

Eager to learn more about the potential expansion, we reached out to Starbucks for comment. However, the coffee giant remained coy, offering a carefully crafted response: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no news to share about specific plans in Chesterfield.”

