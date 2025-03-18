A campaign chief is calling for a Government debate in which all MPs can vote with their conscience on the controversial WASPI pension compensation issue for 50s-born women.

Angela Madden, who chairs the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) national group, gave her response to a cross-party pensions committee discussion. She said: “I found the debate very interesting; 44 MPs from across the house spoke up in favour of WASPI, eighteen of those were Labour MPs. Most MPs referred to their constituents who had suffered injustice and loss because of the DWP maladministration.”

This week’s debate was sparked by a 159,000-signature petition calling on the Government to fairly compensate WASPI women affected by the increases to their State Pension age and the associated failings in Department for Work and Pensions communications.

Dr Roz Savage, Liberal Democrat MP for South Cotswolds, praised the WASPI campaigners. She said: “Without them, this powerful campaign would not have gained such widespread public support. I hope that today’s debate has shown the WASPI women that they have the support of many members from both sides of the house. We are committed to supporting them beyond this debate – until justice is done and seen to be done.”

Angela Madden, second left, with WASPI campaigners outside the Palace of Westminster where the cross-party pensions committee debate took place.

Ms Madden, who lives near Chesterfield, sat in on the committee’s discussion. She said: “What we need now is a debate in government time where all MPs can vote with their conscience, and that vote should be binding on the Government.”

The Government has refused to back down on a decision not to pay out an estimated £10.5billion to more than three million women affected by changes to the age at which they could claim state pension.

This week WASPI women and their legal team officially served papers for a judicial review at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to challenge the Government’s stance.

The background to the campaign has its roots in two changes to the age at which women were entitled to state pension, with some experiencing a six-year delay in receiving theirs. The Department for Work and Pensions failed to provide adequate and timely communication about the changes which meant many women were unaware of the impact on their retirement plans. The issue was investigated by the Parliamentary Ombudsman who reported maladministration and recommended that the Government compensate the affected women.