What does Chesterfield need right now? 15 suggestions from Derbyshire Times' readers to improve our town

3 . Christmas markets

Christmas markets are popular across the country and several people felt this would be a great addition to Chesterfield. Rachel Trueman said: "I’d like to see a Christmas market brought to Chesterfield like the one at Lincoln but smaller. Chesterfield has a beautiful market square and some medieval buildings in the shambles and would be perfect. It’d be a new destination." Kimberley Murtagh added: "Agree, with an earlier post.....it would be amazing to have a proper Christmas Market....there would be no better town to host one! The big cities do them and so do Lincoln every year but would be amazing. Mulled wine, Christmas bar and genuine Christmas stalls." Photo: Karin Schiel