What does Chesterfield need right now? 15 suggestions from Derbyshire Times' readers to improve our town

That was the question we asked our readers – with hundreds of suggestions on how our town could be improved.
The exodus of retailers from town centres has left the UK with a ghost towns crisis – and Chesterfield is no exception
The once bustling high street has suffered the loss of major retailers including Eyres and the Co-op and Marks and Spencer moving from the centre has affected the look of our town.
Derbyshire Times readers called for new shops and more activities for families. But there was also praise with several readers highlighting the success of the recent Peddler Market and calling for more events.
Reader Lisa May said: “People moan about Chesterfield. For a small town I think we have quite a lot. I love Chesterfield and I’m proud I’m from here.”
1. Ice rink
Not surprisingly this was the most popular suggestion for what Chesterfield needs. Ben Attenborough said: "An ice rink.. I’ll say it before anyone else does."
Lesley Hardy replied: "Hahaha, but seriously should have had one years ago, then I wouldn't have had to go to Silver Blades in Sheffield, I'm in my late sixties now."
Amie Chapell added: "Ice rink or a good swimming pool for children." Photo: AboutLife - stock.adobe.com
2. Theme park
Chesterfield is one of the best places in the UK to raise a family and lots of readers called for more family entertainment.
A few readers felt a theme park would be perfect for our town. Aleksandra Jakubowska said: "Themed family park like Lego or something like that, bigger range of shops, outdoor swimming pool." Photo: ELIZAVETA GALITCKAIA
3. Christmas markets
Christmas markets are popular across the country and several people felt this would be a great addition to Chesterfield.
Rachel Trueman said: "I’d like to see a Christmas market brought to Chesterfield like the one at Lincoln but smaller. Chesterfield has a beautiful market square and some medieval buildings in the shambles and would be perfect. It’d be a new destination."
Kimberley Murtagh added: "Agree, with an earlier post.....it would be amazing to have a proper Christmas Market....there would be no better town to host one! The big cities do them and so do Lincoln every year but would be amazing. Mulled wine, Christmas bar and genuine Christmas stalls." Photo: Karin Schiel
4. Motocross
Jason Tingay said: "Proper run Motorcross track to get the young ones off the street." Photo: davit85 - stock.adobe.com