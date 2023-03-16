News you can trust since 1855
What a hoot! 13 great retro photos of Derbyshire children celebrating Red Nose Day

Comical red noses are at the ready as Derbyshire families prepare to raise money for people in need around the world.

By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT

This year’s Red Nose Day on Friday, March 17, gives children a chance to dress up in wacky outfits, put on a plastic nose and have a fun day of fundraising.

Proceeds from sponsored events and bucket collections will help support people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis in England or earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey among others.

Comic Relief’s annual event gets a big push from a telethon on BBC 1. Skits of EastEnders, Waterloo Road and The Apprentice are lined up for Friday’s broadcast. Kylie Minogue has filmed a cameo in a sketch created by the cast of the sitcom Ghosts.

Don’t forget to send us your photos of how you celebrated the big day and any fundraising stunts.

Meanwhile, here’s a few pictures from years gone by of children supporting Red Nose Day.

Jorge Marsden and Ruby Revell celebrate Red Nose Day with a balloon release at Cheeky Monkeys nursery in Chesterfield in 2011.

1. High spirits

Colour co-ordinated outfits for kids and staff at Sunshine Nursery in Chesterfield in 2016.

2. Red-letter day

Pupils at Pilsley Primary School on Red Nose Day 2007.

3. Colourful faces

Joseph Edwards, Dennis Lindebaum, Kade Webster, Chelsea McClean, Phillip Judson and Amy Normington, winners of South Darley Primary School's hat competition for Comic Relief in 2009.

4. Head start

