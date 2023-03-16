Comical red noses are at the ready as Derbyshire families prepare to raise money for people in need around the world.

This year’s Red Nose Day on Friday, March 17, gives children a chance to dress up in wacky outfits, put on a plastic nose and have a fun day of fundraising.

Proceeds from sponsored events and bucket collections will help support people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis in England or earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey among others.

Comic Relief’s annual event gets a big push from a telethon on BBC 1. Skits of EastEnders, Waterloo Road and The Apprentice are lined up for Friday’s broadcast. Kylie Minogue has filmed a cameo in a sketch created by the cast of the sitcom Ghosts.

Don’t forget to send us your photos of how you celebrated the big day and any fundraising stunts.

Meanwhile, here’s a few pictures from years gone by of children supporting Red Nose Day.

