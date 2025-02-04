"We’ve got campervans everywhere" Peak District pressure group calls for action on illegal parking, speeding and antisocial behaviour

Peak District villagers are calling on the authorities to do more to tackle issues associated with visitors to the area which are said to be making life in the community unbearable.

Residents formed the Concerned for Castleton (CfC) group last year to draw attention to problems being encountered across the Hope Valley, and began submitting monthly reports to the police, the Peak District National Park Authority (PDNPA), Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council.

The reports present evidence of growing trouble with illegal roadside parking, increased traffic from lorries unable to navigate blocked routes, speeding, unauthorised camping, littering, antisocial behaviour and petty crime.

A CfC spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous as they own a visitor-dependent business, said: “We’ve seen carnage ever since the lockdowns and nothing is getting done about these issues, so we got together to try and put some pressure on local authorities.

Motorists choosing to double park at beauty spots are also causing problems by forcing traffic to seek alternative routes.

“We’re a bit like Neighbourhood Watch, trying to make a difference in our community.”

The Derbyshire Times reported last month on police action to remove illegally parked vehicles on Rushup Edge, Mam Nick and Winnats Pass, on a weekend when photographers flocked to Mam Tor at sunrise to catch a spectacular snowy scene with inverted clouds in the valley.

The vehicles delayed Edale Mountain Rescue as they tried to respond to an emergency and obstructed gritters from passing easily, two aspects of what CfC say is now a common occurrence putting rural residents at risk.

The spokesperson said: “It’s the first proactive thing police have done but this isn’t a one-off scenario, it’s all year round and it’s getting worse as each year passes.

Concerned for Castleton say rural roads are being clogged up with illegal parking causing serious safety risks.

“For once the police decided it was dangerous, but they should be doing this on a more regular basis. Somebody is going to get killed up there before long.”

The group counts more than 400 members on Facebook, who help to document and compile the ongoing record of incidents.

The spokesperson said: “One of the reasons for the parking situation is that we’ve got campervans everywhere, taking up space where cars could park, and they’re leaving mounds and mounds of litter and even excrement when they leave. We’ve got overflowing bins everywhere.”

They added: “It is mainly visitors to the Peak District, but I don’t blame them. I make my bread and butter from visitors. I blame the authorities and the fact there’s not enough infrastructure in the area to cater for the amount of people coming in.”

Picturesque villages are being inundated with litter left behind by visitors.

So far, CfC say they have heard sympathetic noises from public servants but do not see that translating into sustained action, and find themselves bounced back and forth between the different authorities.

The spokesperson said: “We’ve had support from our Safer Neighbourhood Team and they’re trying to highlight the issues too but they’re hands are tied. People we’ve spoken to are very sympathetic but there’s a lack of funds and resources.”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police acknowledged CfC’s concerns and said the force was taking extra steps to tackle the issues raised.

They said: “While Castleton is a low crime area that is a safe to place to live, work, and visit – we absolutely understand the impact that any crime can have on a community.

CfC have documented numerous discoveries of excrement left by campers staying in locations without proper facilities.

“As has been highlighted in recent media reports there is an ongoing issue in relation to parking in the area. We are incredibly lucky to live in an area of such stunning natural beauty, however, that does also draw with it significant numbers of tourists.

“Officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team met with parish councillors, borough councillors, the local MP, National Trust and the County Council Highways team and discussed the issues at length. There is ongoing work to provide further measures to help ease the parking issues, however, none of these are quick solutions.

“The recent issues at Mam Tor and Rushup Edge have seen officers and council staff attend and ticket motorists – and the force has also been working hard to make it clear that this type of potentially dangerous parking will not be tolerated.”

They added: “The issue of speeding is one that the local policing team have been actively working with the community – and there are regular speed checks in the Hope Valley area by both officers with handheld speed guns, as well as the speed camera van.

“Later next month a number of community volunteers are also being trained to create a Castleton SpeedWatch group which will help understand the issues being seen in the area, and educate drivers about the speed.

“Anti-social behaviour is a key area that all local policing teams work with their communities to understand and address, and it is absolutely crucial that any incidents are reported promptly to ensure that officers are able to work with the most up to date information and place their resources where they are most needed.

“Finally, regarding the issue of thefts, we did see an increase in the number of reports at the end of the 2024, however, after officers made an arrest and then charged a man in connection with the incidents those reports have decreased.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team work day-in-day-out to help ensure that Castleton and the wider Hope Valley is a safe place and they will continue to do this in conjunction with communities across the area.”

A representative for PDNPA echoed similar commitments, saying: “The national park authority continues to liaise regularly with the police and other local agencies, including via regular summit meetings alongside the Derbyshire Police & Crime Commissioner. The authority’s chief executive also met with a number of Castleton residents last year, as part of a series of community roadshows, to hear many of these issues first-hand.

“Whilst operational policing and highways enforcement sit outside the national park authority’s direct remit, we are continuing to discuss how all partners can work together, including on visitor communications, with aspects such as social media driving a significant proportion of the increased levels of interest seen in parts of the Hope Valley.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We do understand the issues with parking problems that people living in and around Castleton are facing. In recent years we have introduced extensive yellow lines in the Rushup Edge and Mam Tor areas and are currently working with the local Parish Council and local councillors on a further parking review and new measures in this area, which we will advertise and consult on as part of an updated TRO (Traffic Regulation Order) legal process.

“Our parking enforcement officers are in the area regularly, and will continue to ticket cars that have been parked where they should not be parked, on both the clearway and double yellow lines.

“We have appealed for visitors not to park on double yellow lines, or block narrow country roads and will continue to do so. Illegal parking can affect everyone, especially when they stop fire engines, ambulances, gritters, buses and mountain rescue from getting to where they need to get to.”

High Peak Borough Council, which is responsible for local waste services, had not provided any comment at the time of writing.