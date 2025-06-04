Burlingtons, a family-owned business, has marked the anniversary with a salon makeover including redecoration, new mirrors and chairs.

The salon’s founders, Jason and Vicky Wilson, were treated to a surprise celebration at Armisteads bar, organised by their team. Clients, stylists and technicians enjoyed free mini cheesecakes, retro sweets and old school biscuits at the salon on Fridays throughout May in honour of the birthday.

Vicky Wilson, who handles HR and payroll at Burlingtons, said: "We've been really, really lucky with our team - the staff are great. They are a real mixed bag of personalities and have all brought different things. Our clients say in reviews that they feel like part of the Burlington family, they have a laugh, they don't feel intimidated and it doesn't feel pretentious."

Burlingtons takes pride in offering an inclusive service to all ages. Vicky said: "Every week we have kids in for their first haircut - we've had them at nine months’ old. Our oldest client is my grandad, Dennis Tyas, who is 95.

"With the prom season coming up, we're getting lots of girls and boys coming in. Where we are based on Burlington Street, there is loads of passing trade and we get quite a lot of walk-ins.

"We’ve got disabled access which we made sure of when we first opened. There are a number of salons in town that don’t have any access for wheelchairs or prams.”

The salon offers special days for neurodivergent children and young people or those don't want a sensory overload. Vicky said: "In a salon, it is loud and noisy and there are so many smells. Once a month on a Monday, when we're normally closed, we'll have one or two stylists available so you can bring your child in on that day, by appointment, and there is no stress or pressure.”

Salon manager Jason Wilson leads a team of 13 stylists which includes Demi Cowan, Jodie Spencer, Jonathon Earrye, Kealey Trickett and Laura Pashley who have all worked at Burlingtons from its inception. Jason and Vicky’s son, Seb, 23, is a barber at Burlingtons. Nail technician Rachel Robinson and beauty technician Mia Clifford enhance the service that the salon offers.

Vicky said: "In the 30 years that Jason has been hairdressing, he's noticed now that men probably take more care than the women. We've got men who now come in weekly for a skin fade whereas it used to be ladies who would come in for a weekly blow dry."

Jason started in the industry as a junior at Just Hair, then worked at Clippers, Silver Scissors, Utopia and John Nicholas. His dream of running his own business came true with the launch of Burlingtons which won Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year 2016 at the Chesterfield Retail Awards.

A change in shopping habits arising from the COVID pandemic five years ago has presented a challenge for businesses everywhere. Vicky said: "I feel we're lucky that we're still standing after COVID – it was such a tough time. We're really grateful to our clients for staying with us and coming back."

