'We’re the only bar representing Chesterfield so it’s a big honour' - manager's joy as Armisteads is shortlisted for first award
Armisteads on Corporation Street is in the running for best bar in a competition run by lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.
General manager Luke Waller, 23, said: “We’re the only bar representing Chesterfield so it’s a big honour. It’s the first time we’ve been nominated for an award and it’s a prestigious one.”
Public votes will determine the winner with Armisteads facing stiff competition from the Binary Bar in Mickleover, The Mixing House in Derby, Pepper Rocks in Nottingham and Pogo in Nottingham. Luke said: “It would be nice to bring it home – myself and my family are all from Chesterfield.” Voting in the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Best Bar category is via https://nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote. The closing date is April 15 and the winner will be announced on April 30.
Armisteads was opened in 2022 by Luke and his father Andrew Waller. Luke said: “It’s going really well. We’ve done over 350 private parties in two and a half years and another 100 are booked in until the end of the year. We do baby showers, christenings, birthdays, networking events and quite a few charity fundraising nights. We have live music every Sunday and DJs every Saturday."
Luke heads a team of seven, working alongside Daniel Ellis, Ashley Burgess, Hannah Ferreday, Samuel Bennett, Francesca Butler and Marianne Rae in the deceptively spacious bar which has capacity for 120 customers.
Cocktails are a big attraction at Armisteads which offers two of the same for £14 throughout its opening hours on Thursdays and Sundays and up until 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Luke said: “A Pornstar Martini is our most popular – they are trendy these days. My personal favourite is a Pina Colada which we make with milk and cream.
“We have our own signature cocktails. The most expensive on the menu is Bandero Cafe Milky Way which is milk, kirsch soaked cherries and coffee tequila and costs £9.50. We also do an After Eight mint chocolate cocktail which is lovely and costs £8.50.”
Armisteads is open Thursdays from 5pm to 11pm, Fridays from 4pm to 1am, Saturdays from 2pm to 1am and Sundays from 1pm until 8pm.
For further details, call 01246 948598, email: [email protected] or message Armisteads on Facebook and Instagram.
