Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cocktails, live music and a very friendly atmosphere have propelled a Chesterfield bar onto the shortlist for a regional award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armisteads on Corporation Street is in the running for best bar in a competition run by lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.

General manager Luke Waller, 23, said: “We’re the only bar representing Chesterfield so it’s a big honour. It’s the first time we’ve been nominated for an award and it’s a prestigious one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public votes will determine the winner with Armisteads facing stiff competition from the Binary Bar in Mickleover, The Mixing House in Derby, Pepper Rocks in Nottingham and Pogo in Nottingham. Luke said: “It would be nice to bring it home – myself and my family are all from Chesterfield.” Voting in the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Best Bar category is via https://nottsderbyshire.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote. The closing date is April 15 and the winner will be announced on April 30.

Armisteads general manager Luke Waller, second from right, with Francesca Butler, Hannah Ferreday, Marianne Rea and Ashley Burgess.

Armisteads was opened in 2022 by Luke and his father Andrew Waller. Luke said: “It’s going really well. We’ve done over 350 private parties in two and a half years and another 100 are booked in until the end of the year. We do baby showers, christenings, birthdays, networking events and quite a few charity fundraising nights. We have live music every Sunday and DJs every Saturday."

Luke heads a team of seven, working alongside Daniel Ellis, Ashley Burgess, Hannah Ferreday, Samuel Bennett, Francesca Butler and Marianne Rae in the deceptively spacious bar which has capacity for 120 customers.

Cocktails are a big attraction at Armisteads which offers two of the same for £14 throughout its opening hours on Thursdays and Sundays and up until 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said: “A Pornstar Martini is our most popular – they are trendy these days. My personal favourite is a Pina Colada which we make with milk and cream.

Armisteads on Corporation Street, Chesterfield has been shortlisted for its first award since opening in August 2022.

“We have our own signature cocktails. The most expensive on the menu is Bandero Cafe Milky Way which is milk, kirsch soaked cherries and coffee tequila and costs £9.50. We also do an After Eight mint chocolate cocktail which is lovely and costs £8.50.”

Armisteads is open Thursdays from 5pm to 11pm, Fridays from 4pm to 1am, Saturdays from 2pm to 1am and Sundays from 1pm until 8pm.

For further details, call 01246 948598, email: [email protected] or message Armisteads on Facebook and Instagram.