"We’re optimistic about the business and its future in Chesterfield" New sports shop opens in Market Hall selling equipment, clothing and health products
Fearless Sports started off selling boxing equipment, before expanding into selling all sports goods including trainers, t-shirts, hoodies, sports and health supplements.
The business started off as an online enterprise, but has since moved into the Market Hall to expand its footprint.
Neil Siddall, Co-Founder of Fearless explained how the idea for the business came about: ” I started boxing at the age of 10 with Pat Bogle at his Barrowhill boxing club, I then joined the Army at the age of 17 again getting involved with boxing, sailing, scuba diving, rock climbing and Mai Thai to name a few.
“After 29 years in the Regular Army ( still do it part-time) I found myself working in Kenya and got involved with a local Kenyan boxing team and decided to help them develop. To help the young boxers mentally prepare for fights, I came up with the concept of fighting fearlessly.
“After a while, business partner Kieran and I decided it would be a good name for a sports brand. We talked the idea through and decided to give it a go and make our own boxing equipment and clothing, spread the word about how to be fearless in sports and hopefully keep helping young people to develop in sport.
Speaking about why he chose Chesterfield as the town to launch the business, Neil added: “Both myself and Kieran grew up in Brimington, sons to miners so it fits that the first fearless sports shop should open in Chesterfield.
“The area is growing fast, especially in sports with new gyms opening all the time – and also with the Peak District on our doorstep and sports tourism increasing year on year, we’re optimistic about the business and its future in Chesterfield.”
Ryan Wilkes, Destination Chesterfield Board Member said: “It’s great to see Fearless Sports adding yet another great shopping option to Chesterfield Market Hall.
“The Market Hall has seen several new independent traders opening their businesses in recent months, which shows continuing business confidence in our high streets.
“On behalf of Destination Chesterfield, I’d like to wish Fearless Sports plenty of growth and success in the coming months and years.”
For more information, visit: www.fearless-sports.co.uk
