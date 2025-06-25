An enterprising businessman caused a stir with a unique promotion for his new coffee shop which opens this week.

Adam France set tongues wagging with his message on an A board outside The Market Place in Bolsover. One side of the board said: “Massive f**king castle” with an arrow pointing to the town’s centuries-old landmark and “awesome f**cking coffee” with another arrow pointing to his new business.

Adam said: “I sent the original to my wife and said ‘what do you think to this? She said: ‘I think it's a bit too much, so that's exactly what I wrote on the other side’.

"Everyone understood it as two profanities. However, there was only one person who picked up on the intended spelling mistake and he is being offered a free coffee.”

The sign was on display for four days last week. Adam said: “It was meant to make people smile. We put it up for the soft launch and it brought a lot of people in. They said that it was refreshing, someone caring about the start up of a business rather than hoping people would just walk in.

"It got a hell of a lot of attention on social media, there have been over a thousand comments in total.

"We've had one complaint by a little old dear. She said that she wouldn't use that language so she wouldn't expect anyone else to – the irony was that it was never meant to read like that.”

Adam posted a photo of new wording on the board this week and commented: “To clear the air and prove we’re not just potty mouthed idiots of poor taste, here’s what the sign should have read: ‘Massive For King Castle’ and ‘Awesome Flocking Coffee’.

Business owner Adam France captured interest with the original wording on the reverse of this sign.

“A castle fit for a king several in fact, and you can learn all about the history before or after you’ve had your caffeine fix.

“Flocking - ‘to move or come together in large numbers’, and you haven’t let us down. You’ve certainly got behind us and we’re massively grateful for this.

“See, the sign was almost educational.”

The Market Place opens on Wednesday, June 25 with awesome coffee that will have customers flocking to Bolsover.