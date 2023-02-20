Ambulance staff in the Unite and GMB unions in Wales and England are striking today, causing several disruptions to patients. The strike affects non-life-threatening calls and people are still advised to call 999 in an emergency.

About 2,500 paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers, and other staff who belong to GMB Union have staged pickets across the region as part of their campaign of industrial action.

Kerry Vaughan, a GMB shop steward, who joined the picket line at Chesterfield Ambulance Station on Old Road, today said: “We’re hoping the government will listen to us. We want better pay and working conditions and we’re gonna fight it as far as we can.”

A bout 2,500 Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff - representing more than 50 per cent of the East Midlands Ambulance Service workforce - have staged pickets across the region, including a picket line outside Chesterfield Ambulance Station at Old Road.

The union said strikes held today have had a severe impact on patients across the East Midlands, including in Derbyshire, as workers who joined the picket lines are representing more than 50 per cent of the East Midlands Ambulance Service workforce.

Workers in the ambulance service voted to strike in protest over the Government’s 4 per cent pay award offer. Strikes in Derbyshire started this morning at 6.00 am and will last for 26 hours until 8.00 am tomorrow morning.

Picket lines were staged at a number of stations across Derbyshire inluding at Chesterfield Ambulance Station, on Old Road, in Chesterfield; Heath Interchange, Heath Road, Heath, Chesterfield; as well as at Willow Row, Willow Road, in Derby