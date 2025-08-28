A celebration of creativity, collaboration, and community impact will take place in Chesterfield.

SocialFuse Festival 2025, running from September 7-21, takes Reimagining Wellbeing as its theme this year. The festival will explore what it means to live well – from mental health and workplace culture to art, nature and community connection – and will offer inspiring talks, hands-on workshops, live performances, exhibitions and networking opportunities.

The festival is produced by Kakou CIC, a social enterprise based in Chesterfield. Ann Fomukong-Boden, director, Kakou CIC, said: "SocialFuse Festival is about bringing people together to spark ideas, share experiences, and inspire change. This year’s theme, Reimagining Wellbeing, feels more important than ever, and we’re excited to see what happens when creativity, community, and collaboration fuse together.”

A flagship Social Impact Conference with inspiring speakers and panel discussions at Chesterfield Studios on September 18 will be a highlight of the festival. Other key elements include creative wellbeing workshops and cultural events, networking spaces for collaboration between the social, creative and business sectors, locally sourced food and drink from independent suppliers.

For more information or tickets, visit https://festival.socialfuse.org.uk or email: [email protected]