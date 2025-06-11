"We’re all so proud of you”: Brimington hero recognised for litter picking efforts at Chesterfield FC Community Awards
Lee Brassington, 42, the founder and leader of Chesterfield Litter Pickers, was crowned as the Green Champion of the Year at the Chesterfield FC Community Awards on Saturday, June 7.
Lee, from Brimington, is well known locally for his litter picking efforts across Chesterfield and impressive charity challenges for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
The Chesterfield FC Community Awards saw 13 awards handed out to recognise outstanding individual acts of kindness and bravery.
Commenting on receiving the award, which was sponsored by Penny Engineering, Lee said: “I may be the face of the group for our litter picking efforts but I’m one out of 40 odd people that contribute to cleaning Chesterfield.
"It was a great night at the awards and there were 12 other categories of very deserving people, it's nice to be recognised for all our hard work.”
Lee has received many congratulations from friends and local organisations including Friends of Thistle Park in Brimington.
In a statement published online, a spokesperson for Friends of Thistle Park said: “Representatives from the Friends group were honoured to attend the Chesterfield FC Community Awards with our friend and fellow group member Lee Brassington.
"Everyone in Brimington will knows the outstanding work he does here in the village and all over Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, keeping our streets clean and free of litter and fly-tipping.
"He was deservedly rewarded by being nominated and winning the Green Champion of the Year Award, which he promptly shared with all his hard working friends in the Chesterfield Litter Pickers group.
"It was a wonderful evening acknowledging all that is good in our town, and Lee is right up there with the best of them. Well done Lee, we’re all so proud of you.”
Commenting on the awards night, the Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “It was a truly humbling experience to listen to the stories told on the night about the award winners by those who had nominated them.
“I would like to congratulate the award winners and thank all the companies and organisations who supported the event.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.