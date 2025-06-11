A well-known Chesterfield litter picker has received an award in recognition of his effort for the local community and environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Brassington, 42, the founder and leader of Chesterfield Litter Pickers, was crowned as the Green Champion of the Year at the Chesterfield FC Community Awards on Saturday, June 7.

Lee, from Brimington, is well known locally for his litter picking efforts across Chesterfield and impressive charity challenges for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chesterfield FC Community Awards saw 13 awards handed out to recognise outstanding individual acts of kindness and bravery.

Lee Brassington celebrated receiving the award with his mum Dawn Brassington, Julie Williamson, who nominated him, and Lucinda Birtles.

Commenting on receiving the award, which was sponsored by Penny Engineering, Lee said: “I may be the face of the group for our litter picking efforts but I’m one out of 40 odd people that contribute to cleaning Chesterfield.

"It was a great night at the awards and there were 12 other categories of very deserving people, it's nice to be recognised for all our hard work.”

Lee has received many congratulations from friends and local organisations including Friends of Thistle Park in Brimington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement published online, a spokesperson for Friends of Thistle Park said: “Representatives from the Friends group were honoured to attend the Chesterfield FC Community Awards with our friend and fellow group member Lee Brassington.

Lee said that while he might be the face of the litter picking group, over 40 people in the group contributed to cleaning Chesterfield.

"Everyone in Brimington will knows the outstanding work he does here in the village and all over Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, keeping our streets clean and free of litter and fly-tipping.

"He was deservedly rewarded by being nominated and winning the Green Champion of the Year Award, which he promptly shared with all his hard working friends in the Chesterfield Litter Pickers group.

"It was a wonderful evening acknowledging all that is good in our town, and Lee is right up there with the best of them. Well done Lee, we’re all so proud of you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the awards night, the Chesterfield FC’s marketing manager, Bridget Ball, said: “It was a truly humbling experience to listen to the stories told on the night about the award winners by those who had nominated them.

“I would like to congratulate the award winners and thank all the companies and organisations who supported the event.”