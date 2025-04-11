“We’re absolutely thrilled”: says Derbyshire headteacher – as school set to receive funding to expand nursery provision
As part of a scheme to create thousands of new places in school-based nurseries, the government has recently revealed a list of 300 schools across England set to receive a share of £37 million in capital funding for new or expanded nursery provision.
Four Derbyshire schools have been selected including Akaal Primary School in Derby, Eyam Church of England Primary, Sudbury Primary and Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield.
The scheme, set to provide up to 4,000 new nursery places across the country by the end of September, comes after the government’s promise to offer 30 hours of free childcare a week for working parents of children under the age of five.
Kerry Moody, Headteacher at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to receive the DfE School Based Nursery grant, as it will allow us to expand our existing early years classroom.
“This enhancement will foster a purposeful environment that aligns with our curiosity approach, encouraging children to explore and learn through discovery.
“Additionally, this development will enable us to extend the age range of the school, providing more families with access to quality early education.
“Our priority focus will be to ensure our environmental adaptations enable us to incorporate approaches that will support all learners and nurture emotional well-being, which is crucial for young learners.
“The introduction of an overflow outdoor learning classroom will open up more opportunities for engaging and enriching experiences, allowing us to support children regardless of the weather.
“This investment not only benefits our school community but also strengthens our ties with local families, as we nurture our children to thrive in their learning journey. We can't wait to see the positive impact this will have!”
