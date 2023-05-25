They will tackle the challenge on a special day for the family – May 28 – which marks both of their birthdays with Sylvester set to turn 28.

The pair will be rack up the first two kilometres of a twelve week challenge that will see them in the pool every Sunday in a bid to raise £3,000 for the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

Wentworth Woodhouse is one of the largest houses in Europe and was built between 1725 and 1750. The house was sold in March 2017 for £7million following a five-year campaign by SAVE and the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

Sarah McLeod and her son Vesty will be tackling a mammoth swimathon for charity

“I think 28 is definitely our lucky number,” said Sarah “so if we can hit our £3000 target, we shall extend our swim to 28kms.”

Sylvester, known as Vesty, is profoundly autistic, has severe learning difficulties and is non-verbal, He lives in supported living at the Baden Powell Centre in Chesterfield, coming home to his mum every weekend.

Sarah added: “Vesty is an amazing young man with many talents and a big heart. Every year he likes to do something positive for charity to give back for the support he’s been shown and to ensure more autistic and disabled people are given the chance to have the best possible life.

“He raised £500 for the Trust last year by selling plants he’d grown and plant pots he’d hand-painted. This year he and I are swimming for the Master Cutler’s Challenge because the theme is diversity and inclusion.

“We have been to so many places where we haven’t felt welcome, where people have stared, or told Vesty to be quiet. I believe he, and all people with disabilities, should be able to enjoy creative events, visit beautiful places, take part in educational programmes and volunteering."

Money raised will support the Preservation Trust to ensure all Wentworth Woodhouse visitors are provided with opportunities to work, play, engage, participate and enjoy their visit whatever their abilities, age, income or ethnicity.

