Well-known north Derbyshire pub reveals new extension plans
A north Derbyshire pub has revealed plans for a ‘substantial’ extension and upgrade.
The Red Lion at Shirland is a ‘long-standing’ pub on a prominent site off the A61 – popular with both locals and passing traffic.
Plans have been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council to make the changes, which will include the demolition of outbuildings and the addition of single-storey side and rear extensions.
The go-ahead was previously granted for a similar scheme, but the permission has lapsed due to ‘the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic’.
A planning statement, published on the council’s website, says: “This property is a long-standing, well established public house providing facilities for both local people and passers-by.”
The report says the Red Lion is not a listed building and is not located in a conservation area.
"Its accommodation is, however, in need of a substantial upgrade, which the application seeks to secure by providing a rebuilt lounge extension and kitchen, and a new ground floor cellar, gents toilets and a disabled toilet,” the report adds.
"The bar area is laid out afresh to secure visibility over the public lounge areas.”
The statement says the aim throughout is to enhance public facilities while making the venue ‘more satisfactory from a managerial point of view’.
It is also promised that existing and ‘unsightly’ outbuildings will be replaced by extensions ‘that are designed to match and complement the existing building’.
Derbyshire County Council’s Highways department has asked that any access doors or gates should be hung ‘to open inwards only and not open out onto the highway’.