Well-known north Derbyshire pub reveals new extension plans

The Red Lion at Shirland is a ‘long-standing’ pub on a prominent site off the A61 – popular with both locals and passing traffic.

Plans have been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council to make the changes, which will include the demolition of outbuildings and the addition of single-storey side and rear extensions.

The go-ahead was previously granted for a similar scheme, but the permission has lapsed due to ‘the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Derbyshire pub The Red Lion, at Shirland, has revealed plans for an extension and upgrade. Image: Brian Eyre.

A planning statement, published on the council’s website, says: “This property is a long-standing, well established public house providing facilities for both local people and passers-by.”

The report says the Red Lion is not a listed building and is not located in a conservation area.

"Its accommodation is, however, in need of a substantial upgrade, which the application seeks to secure by providing a rebuilt lounge extension and kitchen, and a new ground floor cellar, gents toilets and a disabled toilet,” the report adds.

"The bar area is laid out afresh to secure visibility over the public lounge areas.”

The statement says the aim throughout is to enhance public facilities while making the venue ‘more satisfactory from a managerial point of view’.

It is also promised that existing and ‘unsightly’ outbuildings will be replaced by extensions ‘that are designed to match and complement the existing building’.