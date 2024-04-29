Well-known Chesterfield litter picker set to walk over 400 miles and complete National Three Peaks Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Brassington, 41, aims to complete The National Three Peaks Challenge in 24 days.

Most people complete by driving between destinations - but Lee plans to walk over 400 miles between the mountains.

He said: “Walking 20 miles a day for 24 days without rest days and with heavy equipment while also climbing three mountains is going to be a big challenge. But I’m determined to do it – once I put my mind to something I don't like to quit .”

Lee will start by climbing Mount Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales on May 1, before walking to Scafell Pike in the Lake District. He will then walk north to the Highlands to climb Ben Nevis, the highest point in Scotland.

He will also be carrying a heavy rucksack with all his camping equipment and will be wild camping along the way.

He said: “I wanted to link the Three Peak Challenge and my passion for walking. I tried to do the Three Peaks Challenge in the past but after climbing first two mountains, I got a heat stroke at the bottom of Ben Nevis. I got dizzy, I nearly fainted and I couldn't climb.

"It’s always in the back of my mind that I've failed to do the challenge. It’s a personal thing to me to complete it and it’s great to do something big and bold to raise money for an amazing charity.”

Lee plans to walk over 400 miles in 24 days with heavy camping equipment on his back.

Lee has decided to brave the challenge to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and he hopes to raise £5,000. This comes after he raised £3,500 for Bluebell Wood last year – completing a 500-mile-long charity litter pick across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and bits of Lincolnshire.

He said: “Bluebell are looking after children and families going through difficult times, they deserve all the money they can get. They need over £5 million each year to keep the hospice open and at a high standard.

"Interhatch, a company where I used to work, already donated £500 – even before the challenge started. Thank you so much for your support.