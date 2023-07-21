News you can trust since 1855
This year's events at Heath will be held from Saturday 15 July to Saturday 22 July inclusive.
This year's events at Heath will be held from Saturday 15 July to Saturday 22 July inclusive.

Well dressings, scarecrows and a flower festival: 31 pictures from Derbyshire village's annual celebration

The ancient tradition of well dressing enchants Derbyshire and the Peak District.
By James Salt
Published 21st Jul 2023, 22:15 BST

In the picturesque landscapes an age-old tradition steeped in history, beauty, and enigma continues to captivate both locals and visitors alike. Well dressing, hailed as one of the region's most cherished and vibrant customs, has persisted for centuries, yet its true origins remain shrouded in mystery.

This fascinating ritual, celebrated in over sixty towns and villages, is a dazzling display of creativity and community spirit. With meticulously crafted designs, kept closely guarded until the last moment, each participating village adds its unique touch to this cherished cultural spectacle.

This year's events in Heath is held until Saturday, July 22.

Today’s wells are decorated with flower petals, berries, moss, cones and seeds, which are pressed into clay held in a wooden framework.

1. Heath Village Well Dressing

Today’s wells are decorated with flower petals, berries, moss, cones and seeds, which are pressed into clay held in a wooden framework. Photo: NICK RHODES

A flower festival is also held at All Saint's Church.

2. Flower festival

A flower festival is also held at All Saint's Church. Photo: NICK RHODES

A flower festival is also held in All Saint's Church all week.

3. Flower festival

A flower festival is also held in All Saint's Church all week. Photo: NICK RHODES

A backdrop of stained-glass windows for the flower festival.

4. Flower festival

A backdrop of stained-glass windows for the flower festival. Photo: NICK RHODES

