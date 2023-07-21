Well dressings, scarecrows and a flower festival: 31 pictures from Derbyshire village's annual celebration
In the picturesque landscapes an age-old tradition steeped in history, beauty, and enigma continues to captivate both locals and visitors alike. Well dressing, hailed as one of the region's most cherished and vibrant customs, has persisted for centuries, yet its true origins remain shrouded in mystery.
This fascinating ritual, celebrated in over sixty towns and villages, is a dazzling display of creativity and community spirit. With meticulously crafted designs, kept closely guarded until the last moment, each participating village adds its unique touch to this cherished cultural spectacle.
This year's events in Heath is held until Saturday, July 22.