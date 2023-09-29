Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first session took place on Thursday at Tupton’s Community Hub on Nethermoor Road. The club will be free to attend, with free drinks and snacks provided.

The Parish Council have worked in conjunction with the Rother Valley Active Youth Club (Ray Club) to deliver what the club calls their Game Nights.

The Ray Club’s aim is to provide free activities to all the Chesterfield communities children and in a safe and healthy environment.

Daniel Henman and Grace Wright who recently took over running the Ray Club over the summer.

Daniel Henman and Grace Wright recently took over the Ray Club in the summer pledging to ensure that the club would reach the further chesterfield community.

They recently began hosting game nights on Wednesdays at the Umbrella’s Cosy Hub, on Burns close in Chesterfield. The announcement of a second youth club in Tupton marks an exciting expansion for the Ray Club and a step in the right direction towards Dan and Grace’s pledge.

The youth clubs offer fun games and activities, as well as family food nights and Homework support sessions. All equipment is supplied by the Ray Club and the free snacks and drinks are provided by Tupton Food Bank and Gussies Pantry.

A spokesperson for Tupton Parish Council said: “The Parish Council have, for some time, been researching how they could provide better facilities for the young people of the village and for this offer to come along at this point was an incredible bonus. The Council are happy to provide the Tupton Community Hub as a safe space for the club to operate.

"As well as providing a wide variety of activities, the Ray Club will also be providing family food nights, and it’s all free! Special thanks go to Tupton Food Bank, who also operate out of the Hub, and have agreed to support the club for 3 months by providing food and refreshments for the participants.