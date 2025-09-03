A multi-millionairess OnlyFans adult content creator who grew up in Derbyshire has laid bare her life in a riveting new television documentary.

Tabloid sensation Lily Phillips had sex with 100 men in a day in 2024, with the video shoot earning Lily a seven-figure sum from the 33,000 subscribers to her OnlyFans account.

Lily, who grew up in a wealthy household in Denby, dropped out of Sheffield University to start a career in adult entertainment during lockdown. She said that she described the job to her parents as more like glamour modelling, they asked whether it was safe and only online. In the first 24 hours, she raked in £2,000.

Her work now includes extreme live stunts – one of which features in the new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over in which the TV presenter spends a weekend with Lily.

Lily Phillips in her Chelsea flat where she live streams for her army of OnlyFans subscribers (photo: UKTV)

Raw emotions come to the surface during an online heart to heart between Lily and her parents, with an upset Lily leaving the room a couple of times when her mum and dad become visibly distressed.

Lily’s dad Lindsay says: "If there's anything we could do that would change her profession we would do it overnight. It’s the degradingness of it. Is it the money? We'd sell our house.” Her mum Emma adds: "We would do anything to stop her doing the extreme stuff. You can have whatever you want, Lily, if you give it up now.”

Her parents have received hate messages from people appalled at what their daughter does for a living. Lindsay says: “How do you handle it when someone phones up and says ‘I hope your daughter dies’?”

Lily, who is 24 and lives in a swish apartment in upmarket Chelsea, comments: “I hate the fact that it affects them. If I could do this and not have it affect them, I'd pay so much money.

TV presenter Stacey Dooley spent a weekend with Lily Phillips to get an insight into her life as an adult content creator for OnlyFans (photo: UKTV)

"I can't imagine what else I'd be doing - it fulfills me so much. it gives me such drive, it gives me something to wake up in the morning. This is something that isn't degrading for me. I still have to live my life like how I want to."

The programme gives an insight into Lily’s younger life. Emma says: "She was a popular young girl that did everything normal. We just ran around taking her to clubs like any other parent.”

Lindsay and Emma ran a cleaning company and Lily used to work for them. Her dad recollects: “She worked so hard and has got a great work ethic.”

Emma says: "When she announced that she was doing OnlyFans we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter - we were pretty open with it. When it took the next step, we thought no.”

Programme presenter Stacey comments: “The weekend has been eventful, full-on. I've had a small glimpse into the more shocking elements of Lily's sex work.

"For me, there's a distinct difference between being empowered sexually and using yourself as a vessel to encourage men to participate in a scenario that just feels so degrading for the woman - it feels so sad to me."

*You can catch the full programme on Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over (series six, episode 1) which is available to stream on the U channel.