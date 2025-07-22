Ashgate Hospice’s chief executive has welcomed an allocation of £633,770 from the Government for capital projects but says that the money can’t be spent on end of life care.

Barbara-Anne Walker said: “This funding is a welcome investment in our buildings, but it won’t pay for nurses, care, or the vital day-to-day services our community relies on.”

The Chesterfield based hospice currently receives just 31% of the cost of its care from local NHS budgets – leaving an £11million gap that must be filled through donations, retail income, events and fundraising.

Barbara-Anne said: “People in North Derbyshire are being forced to fundraise to pay for essential care that is fully NHS-funded just a few miles away in the south of the county. That’s not right. We will keep fighting for a funding system that is fair, sustainable, and reflects the true cost of delivering outstanding end of life care.”

The latest capital project funding award from the Government will go towards creating new overnight accommodation for families, converting a bedroom into a family room, setting up a counselling space within the InPatient Unit, upgrading IT equipment and installing solar panels.

"We remain grateful to our community for their continued support, to the MPs who have supported us and to Hospice UK for their ongoing advocacy on behalf of our sector.”

Ashgate is among hospices across England who will benefit from a share of the £75million in capital funding.

The Chesterfield hospice aim to use the funding to:

*Create new overnight accommodation for families and convert one bedroom into a dedicated family room; *Set up a counselling space within the Inpatient Unit;

*Upgrade IT equipment and improve wi-fi access for patients, visitors and staff; *Install solar panels to help reduce long-term energy costs and environmental impact.

Ashgate Hospice was awarded £211,000 by the Government towards capital projects in February this year.