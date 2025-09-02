“We will fight this, we won’t give up” campaigning Derbyshire villagers in opposition to Green Belt homes

“We will fight this, we won’t give up, we will take it all the way,” campaigning Derbyshire villagers have said in opposition to 80 Green Belt homes.

Mark O’Malley, 62, an on-sight manager at Vaillant in Belper, is leading the community charge against plans for 80 homes off Cross Hill in Crosshill, between Loscoe and Codnor in the Amber Valley Green Belt.

More than 100 objection letters have already been filed by the riled residents of the site. Under the plans, homes would be built to the back of existing homes in Highfield Close, Cross Hill and Middleton Avenue and stretch towards Codnor-Denby Lane.

A group of more than 200 residents has re-formed to “Save Crosshill’s Green Belt”, with the “troops rallied” and placards from the 2019 fight over the same plot “dusted off” and displayed in many gardens near the site.

Mark O'Malley in Cross Hill, Crosshill, member of the Save Crosshill's Green Belt campaign group.

Mr O’Malley said the plans from Wheeldon Brothers aim to set a precedent for Green Belt sites, with the firm making an argument for the plot to be redesignated as “grey belt”, using the same arguments in a separate application for 200 homes in Kilburn.

A decision will be made by Amber Valley Borough Council in the next few months.

In 2019, the former Conservative administration on the borough council had backed plans for 14 Green Belt plots, including 81 homes on the Crosshill site, to have their protected status removed to pave the way for an extra 2,010 homes.

That move led to the Conservatives losing the subsequent local elections, with the authority now held by Labour, on a platform of protecting the Green Belt.

An impending Green Belt land review in Amber Valley is being mandated by the Labour Government, with the borough council reassuring against new housing sites.

Mr O’Malley, who had been part of the 2019 fight over the site, said it plays a key role in separating Crosshill from Codnor and Loscoe, and ultimately Ripley from Heanor.

He said: “There is no reason this site should be redesignated as grey belt. We support building houses where we need them but this land is in the Green Belt and helps to create separation.

“The field is known locally as Springfield because there are so many springs on it.

The proposed site of 80 homes in Cross Hill, Crosshill

“The water runs off the field and down the main road and then we get ice which is extremely difficult for pedestrians.”Mr O’Malley said he had to have the ground floor of his home of eight years ripped up in order to install pumps and a false floor to alleviate flooding and drainage issues that left his property under with a foot of water.

He said many homes around the site have already had to do the same due to the plot’s drainage problems and use as a natural soakaway.

Mr O’Malley, referring to the 2019 decision, asked “what is different now?”

He claimed neighbouring schools were at capacity and that he had already had to resort to private dental care in Belper due to the lack of local NHS capacity.

Mr O’Malley said: “This is about what is right for the community, right for the area. This is threatening the Green Belt and it is not sustainable.

“We know full well Wheeldon won’t give up on this but we will take it all the way, we have dusted down the signs and rallied the troops.

“People have long memories in this area. They remember the history of the land.T hey remember 2019 and they remember another attempt from 20 to 30 years ago.

“Maybe Wheeldon will win this first fight but they will lose the battle, and they are going to have a battle on their hands.”

Wheeldon Brothers was approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.

Last year, the borough had its nationally-set annual housing targets increased from 428 homes per year to 615 – a 44 percent rise.

Wheeldon said in its application that it believes the Cross Hill plot represents “grey belt” development, which is Green Belt land which is ready to be repurposed, under a new national policy brought in during late 2024.

The developers said the scheme represents “sustainable development” which would not be dubbed “inappropriate” in the Green Belt due to the use of land which would not “fundamentally undermine the purposes of the remaining Green Belt”.

They detailed that the site is already enclosed on three sides by residential development and “would not lead to an incongruous pattern of development or lead to any unrestricted sprawl but instead would be a managed infilling of land”.