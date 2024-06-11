"We will continue to work tirelessly" - says Chesterfield headteacher as school rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield primary school has been left disappointed after its Ofsted rating was downgraded – but they are working hard to improve.

In an Ofsted report published on June 10, Hunloke Park Primary School at Lodge Drive, Wingerworth, has been given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

It is a downgrade for the primary with 276 pupils on roll – as the school has never been rated lower than ‘good’ in its history.

While inspectors said that the quality of education as well as leadership and management require improvement, they rated behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision as good.

Inspectors said that pupils are happy and have strong relationships with staff which make them feel safe.The report praises the school for ‘high expectations for pupils’, a ‘sharp focus on attendance.’ and a ‘broad and balanced curriculum’.

While inspectors found that the school identifies the needs of pupils with SEND well, they said that in some cases, the work that is given to pupils with SEND is ‘not well matched to their needs’ and some pupils with SEND do not ‘achieve as well as they could’.

Staff have been criticised for not always following the planned curriculum closely enough. Inspectors were particularly worried about teachers and staff not always following the school’s phonics scheme in the way it is designed to be delivered.

The report praised the leaders for ‘accurately identifying’ the school’s areas for development – however, they were criticised for ‘not always taking decisive action quickly enough to bring about the necessary improvements’.

Inspectors said that governors ‘do not hold leaders to account with sufficient rigour’ and as a result, not all pupils receive the ‘high-quality education that the school intends’.

Inspectors added: “The school must ensure that the improvements that are identified are addressed swiftly so its ambitious vision is realised for all pupils.”

Commenting on the report findings, Jenny Murphy, headteacher at Hunloke Park Primary, said: “During their visit to school, the inspectors from Ofsted found a great deal to celebrate.

"Children are happy here and have strong relationships with staff, which makes them feel safe. Their behaviour and attitude to learning is good and they do well at the school. Lessons are calm and children can learn without disruption.

“We also have high expectations of them, the inspectors noted. We were praised for our broad and balanced curriculum and our ability to identify the needs of pupils with SEND.

"Something we are very proud of is how kind the inspectors found our children. That they shared nicely, helped each other to learn and played well together.

“We were judged good in three areas. However, we are disappointed the inspectors gave us Requires Improvement in two areas.

