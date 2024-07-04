"We were kicking down the door": Derbyshire pub landlord thanks community after lucky escape from fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The landlord of a Chesterfield pub has thanked his customers and community for their support after his family narrowly escaped a fire which destroyed the premises.

Baljit Singh Sekhon, his wife Navpreet and their adult son Manav were asleep in the upstairs flat of the Dunston Inn, on Dunston Lane, when a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday, June 22.

After two weeks of investigations, insurance negotiations and upheaval, Baljit says there is at least one positive to come from the experience.

He said: “I have to say a big thank you to the fire service, but also to the community for the way it has stood with us and supported us in every way since the fire.

The fire is thought to have caused damage costing more than £500,000 to the Dunston Inn. (Photo: Contributed)

“Before now, I never had a thought in my mind about how much respect we had built over the last 11 years. There are no words to express how much it means to me.”

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue confirmed earlier this week that the fire had most likely been caused by a discarded cigarette stub – burning slowly at first then rapidly escalating to engulf an outdoor decking area, the ground floor of the pub and several vehicles parked outside.

Baljit said: “On the CCTV you see one of the customers smoking at about 9:30pm, and he threw the end in a planter. Other customers were out there later on, and we locked up as normal at 12:30am, and there was never any sign or smell of anything burning.

“Around 1:15am, smoke appeared in the planter and then flames appeared by 2:45am. Our fire alarm went off at around 3:05am, I came downstairs, opened the door to the patio and saw the flames.”

Baljit Sekhon has run the pub with his family for the last 11 years and made significant investments to improve the pub. (Photo: Contributed)

Rushing back upstairs to wake his family and their dog, Baljit was lucky that one of his regular customers had been passing by, spotted the flames and called 999.

Baljit said: “We tried to get out via the front door but it was locked and the keys were back upstairs. All the glass was breaking and the pub was full of smoke. I couldn’t breathe. We were kicking at the door to get out from the inside, and my customer was kicking from the outside.

“Manav ran back upstairs, found the key, and in the meantime the fire destroyed everything inside. It only took about ten minutes.”

It took the combined efforts Crews Chesterfield, Dronfield, Staveley and Clay Cross to bring the fire under control again.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue were able to control the fire before it could completely destroy the building. (Photo: Contributed)

Thankfully, safety measures helped slow the blaze before it could spread to the flat upstairs, or the shop which the family operate in a separate part of the ground floor.

It remains to be seen whether any significant structural damage has been caused to the building, but it will take some time for the pub to reopen.

Baljit said: “Every single thing will have to be started again from scratch. I’ve already had two builders say it’s too big a job for them to take on.

“We’ve been told it’s probably more than a £500,000 loss, and it could take five or six months to reopen. Until the insurance claim comes through, we’re paying all the expenses and staff wages from our own pocket.”

The blaze also wrote off the family's cars and business van. (Photo: Contributed)

He added: “At first we thought the pub would not reopen but with the way the community has supported us, we know it has to come back and it will be even better than before – we were already busy in the process of adding a restaurant service.”

The pub’s customers loaned a caravan to the family to sleep in while the smoke cleared from their flat, and have been collecting money to help ease their short-term financial pressures.

Local resident Tyrone Reid, who set up an online fundraising page, said: “For years, the local shop and pub run by our beloved neighbours have been the heart of our community.

“It was more than a place to grab a pint or pick up groceries—it was where we gathered to celebrate, console, and support one another. Their children grew up surrounded by our love and laughter, learning the true meaning of community and hard work.”

He added: “Even in the face of such adversity, their spirit remains unbroken. They continue to greet us with smiles and offer help to others, despite their own struggles.

“This family has given us so much joy and made our community a brighter, better place. Now, it's our turn to support them in their time of need.”

Though he insists his family will manage without generous donations, Baljit is struck by the community solidarity which has been shown since the fire.

Baljit said: “All the people have been coming down every afternoon this week to buy a drink from the shop and sit in the beer garden. They are supporting the business to come back again.

“They say they are happy to be here and don’t want to go anywhere else. It’s like a family relationship, and it’s very much appreciated.”

Anyone wanting to add their support can donate via gofundme.com/f/this-amazing-family-get-their-lives-back.