We went along to sample the atmosphere and entertainment at Bolsover Gala

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:13 BST
The sun shone as celebrations took place to mark Bolsover Gala on Sunday

There was plenty to see and do, from stalls and demonstrations to entertainment, dance and Extreme Wheels at the skate park.

Revellers could get up close with Splodge the giant African land snail or watch the Dako Flying Angels display team performing in the main arena

The event is organised by the Friends of Bolsover Parks and supported by Old Bolsover Town Council.

Photographer Marisa Cashill was on hand to capture these great images from the event, see who you spot enjoying the Gala Day fun.

​Crowds enjoy the summer entertainment at Bolsover Gala, held at Hornscroft Park

​Crowds enjoy the summer entertainment at Bolsover Gala, held at Hornscroft Park Photo: Marisa Cashill

Jo Boulter from Rent a Beast with Splodge the Giant African Land Snail, one of the attractions at the event

Jo Boulter from Rent a Beast with Splodge the Giant African Land Snail, one of the attractions at the event Photo: Marisa Cashill

The event - and sunny weather - brought big crowds out to Hornscroft Park

The event - and sunny weather - brought big crowds out to Hornscroft Park Photo: Marisa Cashill

hris Fleming using a pole lathe for furniture making demonstrations at the Gala.

hris Fleming using a pole lathe for furniture making demonstrations at the Gala. Photo: Marisa Cashill

