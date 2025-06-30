We went along to sample the atmosphere and entertainment at Bolsover Gala

There was plenty to see and do, from stalls and demonstrations to entertainment, dance and Extreme Wheels at the skate park.

Revellers could get up close with Splodge the giant African land snail or watch the Dako Flying Angels display team performing in the main arena

The event is organised by the Friends of Bolsover Parks and supported by Old Bolsover Town Council.

Photographer Marisa Cashill was on hand to capture these great images from the event, see who you spot enjoying the Gala Day fun.

