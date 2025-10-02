A Brimington family who have delivered a little Christmas cheer to countless children in recent years has announced the 2025 switch-on date for their dazzling garden lightshow, and the fundraising raffles they are running alongside it.

Wikeley Way residents June and Mark Eyre staged their first Christmas display in 2023, followed up with a more elaborate sequel in 2024 and are now promising something even more spectacular for the coming festive season.

June, 56, said: “The decorations this time are themed around the Polar Express, and it’s going to bigger and better than ever. It took a bit longer too. The whole family has been cutting and decorating all year and we’ve got a guy down in Surrey working on some music.

“We’ve got to build some frames in the next week or two and plot where everything is going to go. We’ll start testing the electronics in mid-October, then that gives us a month to set everything up and make sure its ready to go.”

June Eyre has promised this year's display will be bigger and better than 2024. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

More than just a decorative display, the Eyres also offer the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, pass on children’s letters to the big man and hand out chocolate selection boxes and toys.

They even operate special quiet hours when children with special educational needs can enjoy an adapted version of the experience and go home with a sensory gift.

June said: “All this is just to see the look on kids’ faces. At the end of the day, it’s about making sure no child goes without. When I was that age, I didn’t have very good Christmases. We want to make everyone smile when they see the lights, whether they’ve got money or not.

“I never want kids to go back to school in January and have that horrible feeling of having to lie about having a good time with lots of presents. I remember how it feels to be that kid.

“We’re trying to do something for the community too, and encourage people to be checking in on their neighbours. I think everyone deserves to feel a bit of Christmas.”

It will take around a fortnight to move everything into place and test the electronics, ahead of the big reveal on Friday, November 14, at 6.30pm.

The show is free to visit so to help fund the whole operation, June is now accepting donations of selection boxes will be visiting local businesses over the next month to set up raffle prizes, with the draw taking place on opening night along with a bit of bucket shaking.

She is also using the opportunity to raise money for a second cause dear to her heart as a long-time dog breeder – the Eastern Counties Rottweiler Club and its chosen charities the Rottweiler Welfare Association and Rottweilers in Need.

The club raffle prize is a ticket for four on the Churnet Valley Railway Polar Express ride in Staffordshire on Friday, December 5.

To be in with a chance of winning for just £2.50 per raffle entry, visit rotweillerraffletickets.co.uk.

To donate support the Eyre’s Christmas show, contact June via facebook.com/june.eyre.73 or the Brimington Residents Facebook group.

