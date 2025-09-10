"We want to do better": Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Trust thanks staff for hard work and pledges improvements – after NHS league tables revealed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Sep 2025, 17:14 BST
Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust has issued a statement following publication of the first ever NHS league table.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been ranked as 41st out of 134 acute NHS trusts across the country in an NHS league table published on Tuesday, September 9.

The new ranking, which has been published for the first time ever, rates performance of NHS trusts across England with the Department of Health and Social Care hoping this can help to deliver ‘better value for patients’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trusts have been ranked across 30 different measures including the length of the waiting lists, finance management, quality of the care provided for the patients and feedback from the staff working at the trusts.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust has issued a statement following publication of the first ever NHS league table.placeholder image
Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust has issued a statement following publication of the first ever NHS league table.

Commenting on the league table Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I want to recognise that and thank everyone for their continued hard work and dedication to get us to that point.

"But I also want to acknowledge that we must be complacent. We know that NHS performance and the care that we give to patients did take a hit during Covid and we are still challenged trying to recover that in some areas.

"We want to do better to further improve the care that we give to our patients. People will keep working towards doing that to keep making a difference because that’s what we all want to do in our every day lives.

"Together we can do even better and make sure that the care that we give to our patients is as good as it possibly can be.”

Related topics:NHSDepartment of Health and Social CareEngland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice