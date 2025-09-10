Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust has issued a statement following publication of the first ever NHS league table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been ranked as 41st out of 134 acute NHS trusts across the country in an NHS league table published on Tuesday, September 9.

The new ranking, which has been published for the first time ever, rates performance of NHS trusts across England with the Department of Health and Social Care hoping this can help to deliver ‘better value for patients’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trusts have been ranked across 30 different measures including the length of the waiting lists, finance management, quality of the care provided for the patients and feedback from the staff working at the trusts.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital Foundation Trust has issued a statement following publication of the first ever NHS league table.

Commenting on the league table Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I want to recognise that and thank everyone for their continued hard work and dedication to get us to that point.

"But I also want to acknowledge that we must be complacent. We know that NHS performance and the care that we give to patients did take a hit during Covid and we are still challenged trying to recover that in some areas.

"We want to do better to further improve the care that we give to our patients. People will keep working towards doing that to keep making a difference because that’s what we all want to do in our every day lives.

"Together we can do even better and make sure that the care that we give to our patients is as good as it possibly can be.”