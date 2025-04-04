It was a sunny Monday afternoon and Alfreton town centre was busy when me and Brian Eyre, the Derbyshire Times photographer, visited Jeżyk Grocery – a newly opened Polish shop at Severn Square on Institute Lane in Alfreton.

We were amazed by the wide variety of products in the shop - including freshly baked goods, a fresh vegetables section, a coffee machine, a choice of jams, sauces, soft and alcoholic drinks as well as an impressive deli counter.

Hotdogs were being freshly made by the counter and customers were enjoying chatting to lovely staff members.

We were welcomed by Marta Kaczmarek, who opened the shop with her dad Jerzy Małach on Saturday, March 22.

Marta, a mum of two, said: “The opening weekend was great. It’s been very busy every single day since. We didn't expect such a frenzy of interest.

"We have not only had many polish customers – I would say about 60% or 70% of our visitors so far have been British. It’s been great to share our traditional Polish cuisine with them.

"The deli section has been very popular with customers complimenting a wide selection of cheese, meat, sausages and hams. But the favourite by far is my dad’s delicious homemade meals.”

The takeaway service makes Jeżyk Grocery truly unique – with Jerzy Małach making delicious Polish meals from scratch every day.

Mr Małach, a chef who ran his own restaurants in Poland and has worked in numerous restaurants across England, comes up with a different menu every day – with updated menu published on the store’s Facebook Page.

As I grew up in Poland, I was very excited to try some of the traditional Polish food which I remembered from my childhood.

I started with a tomato soup served with noodles - one of the popular Polish dishes. This was truly like traveling down memory lane.

The soup was very creamy and delicious with a perfect mix of tomato’s sweetness and mix of spices and herbs. It reminded me of Sunday dinners at my grandmother’s house which I used to love as a kid.

Our photographer Brian, who visited the shop with me, also tried a bit of soup and said it was nice and reminded him of minestrone.

We then went on to try some homemade lard - which was served on freshly baked bread roll with delicious low-salt pickle.

We also tried a selection of side salads - including red cabbage salad and a salad with broccoli cauliflower and mayo.

Brian, who admitted he wasn’t the biggest fan of broccoli, liked the latter more and was surprised to find out that the dish included one of his least favourite vegetables.

For my main meal I decided to have ‘placek po węgiersku’ - a dish which included a homemade stew served with a freshly made potato pancake.

I absolutely fell in love with this dish. Pork was tender and well paired with peppers, mushrooms and aromatic sauce. The potato pancake was fluffy and was a perfect side to the stew.

Of course we couldn’t leave without trying some freshly baked doughnuts.

Polish doughnuts are made from especially rich dough containing eggs, fats, sugar, yeast, and milk. They feature a variety of fruit and cream fillings and can be glazed, or covered with powdered sugar.

Brian, who went for a doughnut with fruit marmalade, enjoyed his pastry adding that the fruit filling balanced well with sweetness of the doughnut.

I chose a traditional rose jam filling which was amazing and tasted just like doughnuts I used to have in Poland on Fat Thursday - a day before lent dedicated to eating as many doughnuts as possible.

I really enjoyed our trip to Alfreton and I would definitely recommend visiting Jeżyk Grocery – it’s a perfect place to get freshly baked bread, a sweet treat, or a lovely takeaway meal.

1 . Jeżyk Grocery, Alfreton Marta Kaczmarek opened Jeżyk Grocery alongside her dad Jerzy Małach. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Jeżyk Grocery, Alfreton Jeżyk Grocery opened its doors at Severn Square on Institute Lane in Alfreton on Saturday, March 22. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Jeżyk Grocery, Alfreton We were amazed by the wide variety of products in the shop - including freshly baked goods, a fresh vegetables section, a choice of jams, sauces, soft and alcoholic drinks as well as an impressive deli counter. Photo: Brian Eyre

4 . First look at new Alfreton Polish shop Jezyk. The brand new shop has attracted a lot of interest across British and Polish communities - with freshly made takeaway food regularly selling out. Photo: Brian Eyre