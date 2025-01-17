River & Roast opened its doors at Market Street in Bakewell on October 30, 2024 and has already proved popular among both tourists and locals.

The food venue, which is dog friendly, has an extensive menu offering all day breakfasts, jacket potatoes, burgers, pastas, grilled dishes and more.

The premises, which previously hosted the Upstairs Café Bakewell for over 20 years, were taken over by Numan Caglar, who saw the opportunity while on a trip to Bakewell.

Numan Caglar, boss at the River & Roast, said: “I was running our family business Coffee and Beans in Ripley for nearly 10 years. I came to Bakewell and saw this place. I always wanted to grow my own business and I thought I will give it a go.”

Numan invested around £80,000 to renovate the premises and worked hard to create a new menu, before the café opened under the new name.

He said: “All our food is available all day every day, including breakfast options and Sunday lunches.

"When it comes to breakfasts or Sunday specials, most places have got time limits, after which they stop serving certain foods. But we don't. This gives advantage to our customers who can come up whenever they would like and have the meal they want.”

Numan revealed that benedicts, lasagnas, full English breakfast and jacket potatoes served with fresh salad are among the top sellers of River & Roast.

He added that the venue offers a variety of vegetarian dishes as well as many gluten free options including a choice of gluten free cakes.

The River & Roast’s menu also features long list of freshly made drinks – such as coffees, teas, milkshakes and cold drinks.

The venue has undergone it’s first food hygiene inspection in December and received a five-out-of-five rating.

Numan said: “We got our five stars within 10 or 15 minutes. The inspectors walked in and out quickly because the place is brand new, right from the entrance to the fire exit. All our staff work very hard and are up to date with the food hygiene rules.”

River & Roast is currently open from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Sunday – with longer opening times set to be introduced in summer.

1 . River & Roast, Bakewell River & Roast opened its doors at Market Street in Bakewell on October 30, 2024. Pictured are Numan Coglar, Murat Gul and Kate Burns. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . River & Roast, Bakewell The premises previously hosted the Upstairs Café Bakewell for over 20 years. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . River & Roast, Bakewell The venue has undergone it’s first food hygiene inspection in December and received a five-out-of-five rating. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales